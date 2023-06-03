Google’s latest Nest camera starting at $80, Nest WiFi 6E Pro system starting at $250, and more





All of today’s best deals are now live and Google’s collection of gear is making headlines. The latest Nest Cams lead the way in four different models, all starting at $80. The brand’s latest Nest WiFi 6E Pro system is also available at discounted prices starting at $250 with Chromecast with Google TV Streamer starting at $20. Try all that and more with the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s latest Nest Cam on sale starting at $80

At the end of the week, I was tracking price cuts for four of Google’s latest lineup of smart home cameras. Including products everywhere on and off your premises, today’s savings all start with the newest Google Nest Doorbell (Battery Operated) shipping price of $129.99. Save $50 off the regular $180 rate, along with the second best price of the year. A one-day sale in May brought it down to as low as $11, the lowest of any other sale in 2023 so far. Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell comes with all the Nest and Assistant integrations you’d expect from the brand’s latest front porch protector. It packs 1080p recording into a refreshed design that’s easier on the eyes than the original model, ditches 24/7 recording with a rechargeable battery and embraces live feed access with 3 hours of local event video history recording doing. Let’s take a closer look at all the intricacies in our hands-on review.

If you don’t want a dedicated security feed for your front porch, the newest wired Nest Cam Indoor is slashed to $80. This is the second time this year that the regular $100 rate has been reduced, saving you 20% along the way. This is the first discount since January and rivals 2023 lows. For comparison, I also saw it on sale for $10 less on Black Friday last year, which is his second best discount to date.

Google’s latest version of Nest Cam Indoor has a 1080p sensor at the heart of its surveillance capabilities. Perfect for keeping an eye on what’s going on around the house, checking in on your furry friend while you’re out and about, or pointing your camera out the window to monitor the arrival of your package, this assistant-enabled product features people detection. and other motion notifications. Google’s usual smart technology. See our real review for more details.

Google’s latest Nest WiFi 6E Pro system starts at $250

Today, Google launches a line of devices courtesy of Amazon, and the savings begin with the latest Wi-Fi systems. Amazon currently offers a Google Nest WiFi Pro 3-node mesh system for $340. The offer of the day, which saves you $60 off the usual $400, is only his fourth discount to date. This is the first time since back in April and the second best price ever, matching the previous mention. Google’s latest in-house Wi-Fi router comes around an all-new build packed with the latest networking technology. This 3-node package features Wi-Fi 6E support for tri-band connectivity at speeds up to 5.4Gb/s covering your entire 6,600 square foot home, and an extra Ethernet port to handle your wired devices. To get a closer look at what to expect from the package, dive into our hands-on review.

If you’re okay with a little less coverage than what your upfront subscription offers, the 2-node Google Nest WiFi Pro router gives you much of the same experience for less. Also, courtesy of Amazon, the system is slashed from his regular $300 price to $250. Like the major deal, this one also offers a rare chance to mark his second highest price ever while saving on Google’s latest price. This model can provide 4,400 square feet of Wi-Fi 6E coverage and can be expanded in the future to fill dead zones in coverage.

Google’s latest Chromecast with Google TV on sale starting at $20

Just in time for the end of the week, the brand’s newest streaming media player is now on sale, along with discounts for the rest of the Google realm. Headline: $40 Chromecast with Google TV 4K. Starting at $50, you’ll save 20% on just the 3rd discount of the year. This is in line with 2023 lows in the process and the first discount seen in over two months. Google’s latest flagship streaming media player features 4K HDR playback and supports all your favorite content like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and even Apple TV+. Google TV goes beyond Android TV to give you a convenient place to browse, search, and discover new shows to watch in one hub. Get a better sense of what to expect from your home theater upgrade with our hands-on review.

Amazon is also currently discounting the just-released Chromecast with Google TV (HD). In our first sale, the price drops to $20. It’s normally $30, but today’s offer gives you a 33% discount, one of your first chances to save. It hits its second all-time high within $2 of its low. As the latest addition to Google’s stable of streaming media players, this new HD version of Chromecast comes out as a more entry-level offering to give your TV some love. 1080p playback at 60 FPS lets you enjoy all your favorite content with curated features that bring all your shows and movies together in one place. The actual review will detail what you can expect from this experience.

Wyzes just released Floodlight Cam Pro with first-time discount of $135

Amazon is now offering your first chance to save on the new Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro. Down to $135. A drop from $150 would be a new all-time low with a savings of $15. Today’s offer is also your first chance to save since it hit the market at the end of the month. The latest addition to the Wyze range just arrived this spring and is emerging as the most capable surveillance solution ever.

Centered around a 2.5K QHD sensor, this outdoor-ready camera can be mounted anywhere there is an electrical connection and provides a 180-degree field of view to monitor your premises. It connects directly to Wi-Fi and has an IP65 waterproof design. TheWyze Cam Floodlight Pro features customizable AI motion alerts, works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and features two of his 3,000-lumen LEDs.

Boses SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth Speaker starting at $169

Amazon is currently offering the latest Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II for $249. Normally retailing for $329, it’s now $80 off, making it his second lowest price to date. It’s close to within $20 of all-time lows, and it’s also the first opportunity to save in months. An even more affordable way to bring this speaker home is to purchase a refurbished model directly from Bose for $169.

The new version of the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II has much of the same portable form factor as before, but with some enhancements to the already popular build. The improved 17-hour battery life is further combined with a room-filling 360-degree audio array, and Bluetooth and NFC pairing complete the package. Available in two styles, the unique design features a built-in handle for easy carrying.

