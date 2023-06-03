California chief data officer resigns after three years





California Chief Data Officer Joy Bonagro resigned Wednesday after more than three years in the position.

Bonagro announced his departure on Thursday in a social media post. Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Ms. Bonagro in her early 2020 and tasked her with improving the use of data by governments across the state. She outlined plans to carry out that mission in a data strategy announced later that year.

Joy Bonagro

In 2022, Mr. Bonagro helped manage the merger of California’s data analytics agency, CalData, and its Digital Services Agency, creating a new data and innovation agency.

“Having these centers under one roof will strengthen efforts to modernize practices statewide. You can get it,” Bonagro said in a May 2022 blog post about the merger.

Prior to his appointment as California’s Chief Data Officer, Mr. Bonagro served as San Francisco’s first Chief Data Officer.

In another blog post this week, Bonagro looks back on his time as CDO in California, explains the limitations of working in government, and highlights the importance of building strong relationships to support projects and initiatives. and whether working in data and digital services is similar to being a government employee. “Digital Custodians” – making “slight improvements to existing and possibly bad policy implementations”.

“If you’re doing a similar job, you’re a changemaker. But there’s a problem. By design, governments don’t change much,” Bonagro wrote. “And the individual incentives to change within that system are weak. We celebrate funding, not delivery. We launch the new, not look back at the old.”

Bonagro wrote that he plans to take a break to “read a lot, think, talk, maybe write, and think about what’s next.”

