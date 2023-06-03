Lewisburg Company Appoints Chief Innovation and Technology Officer | News, Sports, Jobs





HRG has elected Michael Smetana to the newly created position of Chief Innovation and Technology Officer.

According to a news release, he will be responsible for developing new technology services for the company’s customers related to infrastructure planning, design and management.

Smetana has 21 years of experience helping consultants and their clients use information technology to optimize their operations and support their growth strategies. According to a news release, he said it has deployed artificial intelligence and automation technology to reduce costs and increase efficiency, data analytics to enhance decision-making, and manage solution deployments to improve scalability. . He is an expert in aligning technology with organizational goals and can leverage relationships with many leading technology providers for his clients. He also has extensive expertise in cybersecurity and risk management. He was honored by the Pittsburgh Technology Council as his CIO of the Year Finalist and Technology Visionary in 2020.

HRG President and CEO Jason Flalich is excited about the possibilities technology can bring to the management of communities and their facilities and believes Smetana will provide professional guidance to the company and its customers. increase.

“Beyond design and construction, HRG becomes a true partner to our clients, helping them meet organizational goals, reduce costs and optimize operations,” said Fralic, according to a news release. “Technology is rapidly expanding possibilities in these areas and becoming more complex by the day. We want to help our clients understand and harness the potential of their organizations and stakeholders. Mike has the depth and breadth of knowledge, but more importantly, he has the vision: he understands how technology works and helps organizations achieve their goals. We are very excited to work with him and witness the value he can create for our customers. ”

Smetana is also excited about the opportunity.

According to a news release, he said, “We look forward to the opportunity to lead HRG and our valued clients on their transformational journey to digital excellence.” “What immediately attracted me to HRG is its amazing human-centric approach and unwavering passion for strengthening communities. I work closely with my clients to jointly explore strategic insights. We aim to develop innovative solutions and leverage emerging technologies to unlock the full potential of our clients and propel them to new heights of success.”

HRG assists in planning, designing and managing community infrastructure. They focus on long-term value and optimize places for health, prosperity and fun. Although civil engineering is the foundation of their work, the company has diverse expertise in community planning and management, landscape architecture, environmental compliance and sustainability.

