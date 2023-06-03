Is ChatGPT’s popularity waning? Google’s search patterns track the rise of AI





With AI dominating the headlines over the past few months since the release of ChatGPT, it’s no wonder people’s interest in AI has never been higher. In his week from April 30th to his May 6th, global searches for the term “artificial intelligence” hit 100 points, prompting people to talk about this emerging technology and its applications in various fields. It shows how curious and eager we are.

Basically, 100 points is the peak popularity of a search term. Similarly, popularity halves when it reaches 50 points, and goes to 0 if no searches occur for that term. AI reaching his 100 points indicates that user interest in the term has reached an all-time high.

Searches for “AI” peaked in the week from April 30 to May 6, according to Google data. (Limited express image)

After this curiosity peak, interest declined slightly in May, but remained at a remarkably high level of 94 points as of June 2nd. This is in stark contrast to the past decade, when AI searches rarely exceeded his 25 points, and shows that people are interested. Now he’s four times more enthusiastic about exploring technology.

The situation changed in late November with the release of the now very popular AI tool ChatGPT. After that, interest in AI quickly skyrocketed.

However, although it was ChatGPT that sparked this frenzy for artificial intelligence technology, AI chatbots are currently not the most searched for AI-related terms.

That honor goes to the term Character AI. Character.ai is a platform that allows users to create their own AI chatbot with customizable personalities and even based on fictional characters such as Super Mario. ChatGPT ranks 9th in the list of AI-related search terms with just 25 points.

This does not mean that Character.ai is more popular than ChatGPT. The latter was the fastest (in just two months) to reach his 100 million user base and continues to grow. Rather, it suggests that Character.ai is newer and less familiar to the general public trying to learn more about it. Character.ai also contributed to the hype last month by releasing iOS and Android apps as well. ChatGPT, on the other hand, has already established a loyal user base that goes directly to the website instead of searching on Google first.

Other top AI related queries include “ai generator”, “google ai”, “open ai”, “ai chat”, etc.

