Cross-industry synergies in electronics, automotive and aerospace





Head of Disruptive Research Technology, Senior Vice President of Airbus.

Today’s industry must adapt and innovate rapidly to remain competitive in a rapidly glocalizing and increasingly interconnected world. As a result, cross-industry collaboration and learning are key drivers of innovation, facilitating unique opportunities to share knowledge, limited resources and expertise. As an active innovator in consumer electronics at Qualcomm, automotive at Siemens VDO/Continental, and aerospace at Airbus, I am passionate about these industries’ innovative ecosystems and cross-industry learning and learning. We gained valuable insight into the potential for collaboration.

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace

The consumer electronics industry is characterized by its agility and rapid innovation, often operating on a two-year cycle. Qualcomm has always iterated and experimented with new technologies and business models, with a focus on end customers and the creation of new markets. This customer-centric, technology-driven approach has allowed us to remain at the forefront of innovation. Consumer electronics companies are technology and marketing focused, often working on different business models, sensitive to intellectual property, and open to experimentation. Additionally, we actively collaborate with start-ups, research institutes and other technology-driven organizations to create a productive platform for breakthrough innovation.

During my time at Siemens VDO and Continental, I was involved in the transformation of the automotive industry towards electric, connected and more digital vehicle platforms. Historically, the automotive industry has been a cost and process driven industry with cycles of about 7 to 10 years, but it is moving to a more vertical, technology driven approach. As Tier 1, I work closely with his OEMs such as Porsche, BMW, AMG, and other Tier 2 suppliers to adopt a build-to-print model driven primarily by his OEM from the top down. developed new technology. Additionally, the automotive industry is also beginning to embrace the digital revolution, incorporating advanced technologies such as always-connected vehicles with artificial intelligence, machine learning and sustainability as key focuses.

The product cycle in the aerospace industry is very long, spanning decades. Like other industries, the current focus is on sustainability, digitization, connectivity and autonomy. In addition, the industry is developing aerospace-specific technologies and adopting technologies from the consumer electronics and automotive sectors to accelerate innovation.

Consumer electronics are fast and agile, enabling businesses to respond quickly to market demands. The automotive and aerospace industries can partly adopt this approach to accelerate innovation and better meet customer needs, especially for digital innovation. In the automotive and aerospace industries, safety and regulatory compliance are paramount and shape their approach to innovation. While consumer electronics companies face fewer regulatory constraints, they can benefit from learning about risk management and robust design practices. Capital intensity varies among these industries, and the aerospace industry requires significant investments over the long term. Consumer electronics and automotive companies can learn from the aerospace industry’s focus on long-term value creation and strategic acquisitions.

Innovation across industries

To drive innovation across industries, companies must build and nurture innovation ecosystems that foster collaboration and enable them to tap into external resources and expertise. Embracing open innovation and actively seeking external partnerships can lead to new ideas, technologies and business models that help companies overcome challenges and remain competitive. One of his ways of facilitating these partnerships is by working with startups through his Venture Clients department. This facilitates the integration of innovative solutions from startups to large organizations. This approach gives companies access to cutting-edge technology and allows startups to gain valuable experience and customers.

Hybrid organizations combine the agility and innovation of start-ups with the resources and scale of large corporations. It also helps accelerate innovation across the industry. By adopting a hybrid organizational structure, companies can create an agile environment that fosters experimentation and rapid learning, ultimately driving innovation in the consumer electronics, automotive and aerospace sectors.

Cross-industry collaboration enables the transfer of technology and expertise, resulting in innovative applications and solutions across disciplines. Managing intellectual property, technology licenses, and data sharing is critical to successful cross-industry collaboration. Companies need to establish clear guidelines and legal frameworks to protect their interests while fostering open innovation.

Innovation strategies can be inspired by each industry’s unique approach. For example, the consumer electronics industry is adapting quickly to changing customer needs and adopting new business models, which can be applied to other areas as well. Similarly, the automotive industry focuses on process optimization, and cost efficiencies help streamline operations and make new technologies more accessible. Meanwhile, the aerospace industry’s focus on safety and long-term planning can help mitigate risks and ensure responsible development and implementation of new technologies with long-term impact, such as in areas of sustainability. increase.

A robust governance structure that supports and fosters innovation is essential for organizations across industries. This includes establishing a dedicated innovation team, providing resources and incentives, and establishing clear communication channels between different departments and stakeholders. Organizations also need to foster cross-functional collaboration, where combining expertise from different disciplines can lead to breakthrough innovation.

Industry convergence creates talent mobility opportunities, allowing professionals to move between sectors and organizations and attract talent from other industries. This cross-pollination of ideas and expertise facilitates the development of innovative solutions that address common challenges.

united by collaboration

Especially now, cross-industry learning and collaboration are essential to driving innovation in consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace. By adopting best practices and lessons learned from each industry, businesses can navigate the challenges of sustainability and digitalization and remain competitive in a rapidly changing global marketplace. Our experience in these industries demonstrates the tremendous power of innovation across industries. Leveraging it effectively can drive extraordinary growth and progress in addressing global challenges, paving the way for a more sustainable and digitally connected world. Additionally, by integrating strategies such as the Venture Client Division and hybrid organizations, companies can further accelerate their innovation efforts and maximize the potential for cross-industry collaboration. Companies should also consider forming consortia and industry alliances to jointly address common challenges and develop new industry standards.

