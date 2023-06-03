Cooperation and knowledge sharing within high-tech and manufacturing industries is vital for the future of the Netherlands





Share knowledge and develop new technologies together. That is why Mikrocentrum’s High Tech Platform (HTP) was founded 40 years before him. Approximately 170 small and medium-sized precision manufacturing companies participated. After 40 years, the network has 550 members. And knowledge sharing, inspiration and connection remain paramount in challenges like Industry 4.0, sustainability and the talent war.

High-Tech Platform Manager Maarten Ruth and the early members of Kurval BV and KWME know what platforms mean for the Dutch high-tech and manufacturing industry, especially in this day and age.

unique position

A tech platform is a technology network centered around stimulating, connecting and sharing knowledge. It’s all about meeting each other, exchanging experiences and sharing knowledge. The demand for connection is only growing stronger. We need the entire ecosystem and each other to keep up with a rapidly changing world full of new technological developments. The high-tech platform brings this ecosystem together during member-only activities and Mikrocentrum events and trainings. “The fact that the platform is still alive after his 40th year proves that companies recognize the need to connect with others, inspire each other and exchange knowledge.” says Ruth.

40 years of BOM, WTC/e and Mikrocentrum. “We realized that cooperation pays off sooner than in other parts of Holland.”

The economy of North Brabant is doing well. In the Netherlands she is the second largest economic region. By 2021, 53 international companies have settled in the region.

“SMEs with a particular specialty have expertise, which is essential for large political parties,” wrote the mayors of Enschede and Eindhoven at the launch of the tech platform. “I read it recently,” Ruth says. “I realized nothing had changed. Take the ASML supply chain for example. You can be sure that it won’t be easily copied.”

Ruth continued that small parties are very important to each other because of their specialization. “By sharing that knowledge with each other, we can develop new technologies. To go.”

connect and inspire

A good example of the importance of the connecting role of high-tech platforms can be found in Kurval BV, a supplier of a wide range of products for the high-tech and manufacturing industries. Director Mark Holtiz is an exceptional exhibition man. For him, events organized by Mikrocentrum (including his meetings on the exclusive tech platform) are a great fit to bring together the knowledge, technology and networks of different parties and inspire each other. This importance is perhaps even greater than he was in the 1980s. “Because Holland must become not just a country of knowledge, but a country of manufacturing again. And for that, we need each other.”

Edward Fonken, Director of KMWE, which specializes in manufacturing high-tech components, modules and systems, agrees. “It’s about openness. Dare to share things with each other. is so fast that we can’t do it alone as a company.Let’s dare to work together.It’s very important.Entrepreneurship is taking that step boldly.” We also see collaboration phenomena at Brainport Industries and other networks as a result, such as the Brainport Industries campus, which is now KMWE’s main hub. “All of this helps highlight the importance of high-tech and manufacturing industries in the Netherlands.”

KMWE Moves All Activities to Brainport Industries Campus: ‘It’s time to seriously invest in 3D printing’

KMWE was one of the initiators and first tenants of the Brainport Industries Campus (BIC) in Eindhoven, The Netherlands.But some of the important parts of the village square are… more

Ruth found that stakeholders shared knowledge more easily with each other and didn’t keep the door closed. “We are proud of it. Of course, this is not the only benefit of the tech platform, but we have contributed a lot to the tech platform. You can also see it at the Microcentrum trade fair.”

Trade fair visits and network meetings are essential for Holthaus. “It is just there that participants come together for help and information. Our business is about providing knowledge, not just selling products. You can see it growing.” With many networking events, there are more and more opportunities for collaboration.

According to Ruth, companies are currently facing a series of challenges. “With issues such as staff shortages, automation and sustainability, it is particularly important to have visibility and information at all times. Ideally, this is done through events and training.”

Major changes

Holthuys stresses that Dutch high-tech and manufacturing industries have changed a lot in recent years. After the war, we lived on machinery for the plastics industry. In recent decades it has shifted to products for the high-tech industry. Products are expensive.”

Holtois said the Netherlands is on the eve of a new transition. “It is no longer economically or climatically possible to obtain cheap products from the Far East and ship them to Europe in highly polluting container ships. It’s a logical consequence of how we look at the climate right now: we need to resume manufacturing products in Europe at transportable distances.”

This development also means that local value chains are more important than ever, and with that comes the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing – exactly where high-tech platforms can help.

What helps here is that the image of the industry has improved significantly in recent years. Fonken: “For a long time, many thought it was dirty work. High-tech environments with clean rooms and ultra-precision work have completely changed that image. It’s a modern place, and young people want to work.”

training track

Despite this image enhancement, the Netherlands is severely short of skilled workers who are true manufacturers. Fonken: “People often don’t understand what it takes to actually create a complex design. I always say, ‘You should have an office on the shop floor.’ Walls between stores and offices must be removed. Even at Philips, I had to be in the field as an engineer to find out what this meant. “

What the 44 latest major technologies mean for high-tech industries and manufacturing

In 2018, the Ministry of Economy identified eight major technology categories with the potential for major impact from its mission-driven Top Sectors and Innovation Policy.

Within Mikrocentrum something has been thought of to deal with this. A pilot training program specifically for ASML’s supply chain was set up based on bringing together stakeholders. Per company he may be entrusted with two participants to work with her ASML employees. “It’s a great example of knowledge sharing within the chain, from suppliers to end users,” said Fonken.

Trade fairs and training courses are a great way to ensure knowledge across the chain as they bring like-minded people together. One person knows something and another person does not yet, or vice versa. It could be just the beginning of important further developments. “Every company has to keep an eye on innovation,” says Fonken. “At KMWE, we have always sought to innovate and take risks to start new things on a regular basis.” “We need to get people going to machines together to think about what is best for them.”

tech cafe

Innovation requires trust. Holthuis, Fonken and Ruth point out that some entrepreneurs are hesitant to introduce technologies based on robotics or artificial intelligence (AI), for example. Ruth: “I see AI as an opportunity for the market if we know how to successfully deploy AI technology. sharing is very important.”

Maarten Roos, Mikrocentrum, DSPE Techcaf IO

To clear the confusion about Industry 4.0, Mikrocentrum and DSPE launched the bimonthly talk show Techcaf last year. “We set up the event so small businesses could hear what they could do with it in their manufacturing companies. I am ready.”

Celebrate the 40th anniversary in style. With members of the tech platform all over the Netherlands, the anniversary will be celebrated in three places: yesterday (June 1st) in Enschede, September 6th in Rotterdam and October 5th in Eindhoven. do you want to go there? Then sign up at https://mikrocentrum.nl/nl/high-tech-platform/40-jaar/.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innovationorigins.com/en/cooperation-and-knowledge-sharing-within-the-high-tech-and-manufacturing-industry-is-crucial-for-the-future-of-the-netherlands/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos