Oncology Startup Takes First Place at NVC 2023 with $1.4 Million Total Investment in Jury Awards





Issued on Friday, June 2, 2023

Alnair Therapeutics, a startup developing platform technologies to improve drug delivery in difficult-to-treat cancers, has won the 27th Annual Edward L. Kaplan, 71, New Venture Challenge (NVC) won 1st place in

Alnair has raised $585,000 in investments, including a $205,000 Ratan L. Khosa first prize, in NVC, the premier venture competition for MBA students at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. bottom.

On Thursday, judges gave $1.4 million in investments to the 10 teams competing in the NVC finals. The event was held directly at the Chicago Booth Harper Center and was attended by Booth students, members of the public, mentors, advisors, faculty and investors.

In second place is reOrbital, with a total investment of $280,000, working to create fiber optic cores that will be processed in space in a microgravity environment. Third place, $315,000, went to EverLeather, a leather restoration company that specializes in luxury leather goods such as handbags, shoes, accessories and jackets.

Stephen Kaplan, Neubauer Family Distinguished Professor of Entrepreneurship and Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Management and Dean of Kessennich EP at the Polski Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, said, “We’ve seen a lot of diversity in teams this year. I am very impressed,” he said. This year has been another year of incredible progress for each team, and a bright future awaits them all. We know they are doing great things for the world.

The combination of students, process and incredible mentors, coaches and judges continues to produce great results, said Marc Teve, Adjunct Professor of Entrepreneurship and Resident Entrepreneur at the Polsky Center . One of the things we love most about this program is: See what progress you can make with a combination of bright students, great ideas, and a great community.

The finalists were representative teams from various startups. They submitted their business plans to a judging panel of more than 25 investors, entrepreneurs and industry leaders, many of whom were Booth alumni, in private before announcing the winners. was deliberated.

Arnair is thrilled to represent the university with this victory. We feel that we are the perfect company to win this great honor and we are proud of the company’s participation in the Compass Accelerator, I-Corps and winning the George Shultz Innovation Fund leading up to its current NVC appearance. I really did everything I could to make it grow. Ryan Meyers, MBA 23, co-founder and CBO of Alnair Therapeutics, said this is truly unbelievable. Our team is incredible, but I really appreciate Professor Mark Tebbe and his Professor Steve Kaplan and all the resources at the Polski Center. We really wouldn’t be here without them.

The 2023 NVC winners are:

first location //

Alnair ($585,000) // Alnair is a preclinical platform precision oncology company focused on new ways to treat difficult-to-treat cancers. The company has developed a first-in-class drug delivery technology that leverages unique features of cancer metabolism to enhance direct drug targeting and penetration into cancer cells, improving patient outcomes.

Alnairs’ total investment of $585,000 includes $205,000 in the Ratan L. Kosa First Prize.

Read more after Alnair Therapeutics secures $175,000 co-investment from George Shultz Innovation Fund Fall 2022 group >>

Second place //

reOrbital ($280,000) // reOrbital aims to create fiber optic cores from a class of glasses called ZBLANs, heavy metal fluorides with performance characteristics an order of magnitude better than conventional cores. However, to achieve these performance characteristics, ZBLAN must be processed in a microgravity environment. The explosion of the launch vehicle market has led to significant reductions in launch and downmass costs, making in-space manufacturing economically viable for the first time ever. With the advent of fully reusable launch vehicles, these costs will continue to drop in the near future.

reOrbitals’ $280,000 investment includes a $25,000 Moonshot Award, which will be awarded to teams with unique technologies that drive innovative solutions to global challenges.

third place //

EverLeather ($315,000) // EverLeather aims to become the world’s leading restorer of fine leather goods, leveraging four generations of leather craftsmanship. EverLeather is reimagining how leather is consumed as it seeks to expand from Mexico to the US through a digital-first strategy. EverLeathers restoration services currently include cleaning, maintenance, recoloring and alterations of fine leather goods such as handbags, shoes, accessories and jackets.

EverLeather also won the $5,000 Peoples Choice Award, chosen by audience votes.

4th //

Marview ($85,000) // Marview is a SaaS company dedicated to taking the guesswork out of marine decision-making and creating the world’s highest quality marine data source. Designed for ship crews and fleet operators, it offers new ways to see and respond to dynamic and uncertain conditions on the sea surface.

5th place //

FlashForward ($15,000) // FlashForwards’ mission is to digitally transform global supply chains. AI-enabled digital platforms streamline the tangible goods export process by eliminating paper and integrating disparate systems. In doing so, the company hopes to put an end to excessive fees and lost goods, save time and build a sustainable supply chain.

6th place (tied)* //

inclusive+ ($35,000) // inclusive+ works with providers and payers to improve health outcomes for LGBTQ+ patients through customized provider training and an LGBTQ+-focused directory.

Kadia Health ($10,000) // A digital health app that provides group therapy, therapeutic and educational content, and community connections for individual families of people with substance use disorders (SUDs). Kadia leverages professional, science-based technology to improve the health and well-being of its users.

WattShift ($10,000) // WattShifts software connects energy devices to grid incentive schemes to shift energy demand from peak times. In the process, equipment makers, homeowners and Wattshift are earning hundreds of dollars a year per piece of equipment by offloading peak loads instead of paying fossil fuels to generate more power. .

Zaars ($10,000) // Zaars is a new and used clothing marketplace in South Asia that improves access to hard-to-find clothing, provides an e-commerce platform for sellers, and helps the environment by increasing resale. reduce the impact of The company offers a one-stop shop with in-depth filters, community-specific features, quality listings, and educational resources.

Zelia ($45,000) // Zelia is an app that uses artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and generative AI to help users build outfits while providing brands with insight into consumer preferences.

NVC pioneered business school venture competitions in 1997 when it held its first finals with a $20,000 investment pool. Since then, more than 370 companies, including nationally recognized brands such as Grubhub, Braintree/Venmo, Simple Mills, Tovala, and Foxtrot, are still in operation, and these companies account for his $1 billion-plus funding. and achieved over $8.50. The number of exits is 1 billion.

Managed by the Polski Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, this competitive program spans the Chicago Booth Business School academic year and begins in the fall when students form teams and apply to participate in the program. Out of the 65 applications received this year, 25 teams were selected to participate in the credit spring quarter course, take entrepreneurship classes, receive coaching and sharpen their pitches, and then compete in an investment competition. A final candidate was selected to move on.

*Additional investment was made after the voting ended, so the amount does not indicate the ranking.

// The Polski Center will also run NVC’s additional four tracks. They serve a diverse audience at the University of Chicago, including alumni, undergraduates, executive MBA students, and social impact entrepreneurs. The announcements of the winners of these contests can be found below.

