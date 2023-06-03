Google adds new features to Android





Like Microsoft, Google is also committed to “continuous innovation” with Android, announcing several new features for its mobile platform this week.

“A few weeks ago at Google I/O, we announced features that will make Android devices more convenient, secure and expressive,” Google Director Judy Chang wrote in the announcement post. “We’ve introduced these in regular updates throughout the year to ensure the device continues to improve between annual OS releases.” (And Google’s quarterly Pixel feature announcements.) In between, for Pixel users.)

Here’s what Google has announced for Android-based smartphones, tablets, and WearOS smartwatches. It is unclear when and how some of these new features will be delivered.

reading practice. This new experience in the Google Play Books & Audiobooks app “helps new readers improve their vocabulary and comprehension using their Android smartphones and tablets. Thousands of compatible books, including free options. A children’s e-book is available.” Compatible children’s e-books come with a practice badge.

New Widget. Google has released his three new widgets for Android-based phones and tablets: Google TV, Finance and News.

Spotify for WearOS. It’s unclear why Google added this to the list, but the Spotify app for WearOS is now available, allowing you to listen to music and control playback from your wrist.

Google Wallet now has even better support for public transportation. Commuters in the Washington DC and San Francisco Bay Area can now import their SmarTrip and Clipper cards into Google Wallet and tap to board via their smartwatch. (For more wallet new features, see here.)

Google Keep for WearOS. Google’s Notes app is now available on his WearOS, giving him quick access to his to-dos and notes right from his wrist.

A new theme emoji mix from Emoji Kitchen. Google’s Gboard has an emoji kitchen feature that lets you remix your favorite emojis into stickers and send them as messages. And a new aquatic-themed emoji combination is now available.

Dark web report. This new feature for US Google Accounts is available on the Google One website and app. Find out if your Gmail address is exposed on the dark web and get guidance on what to do if it is. “Google One members in the US can scan for additional personal information such as social security numbers,” the company said. Access to this feature will be expanded to more than 20 countries in the coming months.

More information on these and other recently added Android features can be found on the Android website.

