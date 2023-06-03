Amazon and Google Fund Anti-Abortion Lawmakers Through Complex Shell Game | Abortion





North Carolina’s 12-week abortion ban is set to take effect on July 1, but several major corporations are giving Republican political groups billions of dollars, according to an analysis by the nonprofit Center for Political Accountability (CPA). , and it turned out that the organization was funding the activist group. Elect anti-abortion state legislators.

Last year, the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) took out a handful of each from companies like Comcast, Intuit, Wells Fargo, Amazon, Bank of America, and Google, according to a CPA analysis of IRS filings. received millions of dollars in donations. These contributions come months after Politico released a leaked ruling showing the Supreme Court to suspend access to abortion across the country.

Google donated $45,000 to the RSLC after the draft decision was leaked, according to a CPA review of tax returns. Others, including Amazon ($50,000), Intuit ($100,000), and Comcast ($147,000), donated even more in the months following the leak.

Google, Amazon, Comcast, Wells Fargo and Bank of America did not respond to requests for comment. An Intuit spokeswoman said the company also contributes to Democratic political groups, and that the funding does not represent a full endorsement of any individual policymaker or group.

An Intuit spokesperson said in a statement that Intuit is nonpartisan and works with policymakers and leaders on both sides to advocate for its customers. We believe engagement with policymakers is essential to a strong democracy, and political giving is one of the many ways Intuit works on behalf of our customers, employees, and the communities we serve. just one.

While these companies didn’t provide millions of dollars directly to anti-abortion legislators in North Carolina, CPA analysis shows how corporate contributions to groups like the RSLC ultimately feed the anti-abortion movement. It is a case study that shows the possibilities. When Republican state legislators overturned a Democratic governor’s veto to pass the upcoming abortion ban earlier this month, nine of those who voted to overturn the veto received campaign funds from groups with ties to the RSLC. had received.

The RSLC works to select Republican legislators and promote right-wing policies at the state level, and sits at the top of a chain of spending and donations that ultimately leads to right-wing candidates in North Carolina. This type of spending relies on flowing money from large organizations through various third-party groups and is a common part of modern political campaign finance.

Businesses need to know where their money goes Bruce released from Political Accountability Center

In this case, the RSLC donated $5 million to the political group Good Government Coalition between June and November last year, which in turn donated $6.45 million to the right-wing political group Citizens for a Better North Carolina. donated dollars. Finally, the organization provided its own spending of $1 million to support nine anti-abortion legislators who later voted to overturn the governor’s veto on the abortion bill.

These donations demonstrate that companies are complicit in a broad campaign to restrict abortion rights, even though many of them publicly promote women’s empowerment and access to health care for their employees. The non-profit organization CPA claims that it is evidence that it is being done.

CPA Chairman Bruce Freed said companies need to know where their money is going. This should have been a lesson they should have learned a while ago, but frankly, given what’s happening in North Carolina, it’s now being felt.

Several companies, including Intuit and Bank of America, issued statements last year proposing to cover medical expenses for employees who need to travel out of state for medical procedures, citing abortion as an example. Some cases were explicitly mentioned. Google sent an email to employees acknowledging that the Roe v. Wade case was overturned and informing them of their options to move to another Google office in another state.

As a company, our stock is very important to us and we share concerns about the impact this ruling will have on people’s health, lives and careers, the email said.

The companies that donated to the RSLC are also big contributors to Democratic political groups, and tech giants like Google and Amazon tend to spend millions of dollars each year on lobbying more broadly.

The RSLC, whose board members include former congressman, governor and White House adviser Karl Rove, said it spent more than $45 million in support of Republican candidates during the 2021 and 2022 election cycles. We are proud of our site.

In addition to North Carolina’s abortion ban, South Carolina last week also passed a bill criminalizing most abortions during the sixth week of pregnancy before the public is aware of the pregnancy. Within hours of Governor Henry McMaster signing the bill into law, a state judge issued a moratorium on the ban, which will now be reviewed by the state Supreme Court.

North Carolina’s 12-week abortion ban is set to go into effect on July 1, greatly reducing access to abortion as many other states in the South are nearing a near-total ban.

