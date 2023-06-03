ChatGPT vs Google Bard (2023): An In-Depth Comparison





Here is a detailed comparison between ChatGPT and Google Bard. Use our guide to learn more about each unique feature and difference.

ChatGPT and Google Bard are AI chatbots designed to generate responses to prompts. When used properly, ChatGPT and Google Bard can be used to support specific business processes such as content creation, development, etc. Take a look at the features, strengths and weaknesses of each tool and decide which one is best for your business.

What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI that generates human-like responses based on text input. It has been trained on a huge amount of internet text, called a large language model.

What is Google Bard?

Google Bard is also an AI chatbot. Like ChatGPT, Google Bard can answer questions and generate text from prompts.

ChatGPT and Google Bard: Comparison Chart FeaturesChatGPTGenerates Google Bard Summary and other textYesYesProvides conversational responsesYesYesUses contextYesYesPricingBasic version free, ChatGPT Plus $20/month free ChatGPT and Google Bard Pricing ChatGPT

The basic version of ChatGPT is free and limited to 100 questions per day. ChatGPT Plus costs $20/month and gives subscribers faster response times, access to new features, and access to GPT-4 (the free version currently uses GPT-3.5). Organizations that have not contracted with OpenAI may be placed on a waiting list for access to the ChatGPT API.

google bard

Google Bard is free and has an unlimited number of questions. Since the company makes money primarily through advertising, Google’s products often remain free.

Feature Comparison: ChatGPT vs Google Bard Text Generation

ChatGPT and Google Bard are useful tools for creating everything from summarizing information to writing poetry to writing essays. ChatGPT was trained on text from the internet and Google bard was trained on a specific dataset for conversations. For this reason, some argue that ChatGPT is better for paragraphs, summaries, and other text-based processing tasks, and Google Bard is better for conversations.

However, ChatGPT is based primarily on data collected through 2021, so it doesn’t have access to everything on the internet like Google Bard does, which can generate outdated responses. For example, if a company wants to use ChatGPT to learn about Google Bard, ChatGPT cannot respond.

ChatGPT and Google Bard are trained on datasets containing hundreds of billions of parameters, resulting in highly human-like responses. Additionally, GPT-4 has over 100 trillion parameters.

However, Google Bard is trained with data that has immediate access to the internet and more modern libraries, so it can generate more up-to-date responses than ChatGPT’s. For example, when asked “What happened in Budapest yesterday?” Google Bard can provide some bullet points for news events, but ChatGPT is empty.

adopt context

ChatGPT collects information from previous conversations and interactions with you. This means you can use context when participating in chats. Bard can also use the context of the conversation and pick up where the user left off.

For example, you might ask, “What do you think about the new employee description I gave you the other day?” The bard can respond using previous cues.

Pros and Cons of ChatGPT Pros and Cons of ChatGPT Fast Response Time: ChatGPT outperforms the previous generation of AI chatbots in terms of response speed, helping your business run more efficiently. ChatGPT Plus is faster than Google Bard. Ability to generate human-like responses: ChatGPT can generate text with a more natural voice than previous generation AI chatbots, thanks to the vast amount of data it has been trained on. User Friendly: ChatGPT can perform a wide range of tasks, from translating to summarizing paragraphs to writing lyrics, and can be performed for a wide range of audiences. The simple interface and easy responses make it an easy tool even for those without technical expertise. Supports many programming languages: ChatGPT supports Python, JavaScript, Java, and many other programming languages. Supports 20+ Languages: ChatGPT can “understand and generate text” in over 20 languages. Cons of ChatGPT Limited accuracy and reliability: Chat GPT responses use training data and can contain errors. Also, it’s not up to date. The latest update was September 2021. Hidden Bias: ChatGPT can generate biased responses due to the dataset it was trained on. The source material itself may contain biases, which may affect the responses ChatGPT provides. For example, ChatGPT is not very good at answering non-English questions, often resulting in errors. Lack of real-world understanding: ChatGPT is limited to trained datasets, and while it can produce impressive responses, it is not learned through real-world human experience and is available online. based on things. Pros and cons of Google Bard Pros of Google Bard High-quality text generation: Google Bard can generate human-like text that can be used for a variety of tasks, from answering queries to summarizing material to translating text. Large datasets: Google Bard is pre-trained on large datasets of text and code, allowing it to generate more comprehensive and informative responses than smaller models. Creative text output: Google Bard is a versatile tool for businesses as it helps create a variety of texts, from job descriptions to recruitment letters to reports. Write code in many programming languages: Google claims that Bard can generate code for simple and complex tasks in several programming languages ​​alike, even from prompts written in natural language. Language Support: Bard supports US English, Japanese, and Korean, and can translate other languages ​​as well. Disadvantages of Google Bard Computational resources: Large transformer models use a large amount of computational resources.

Points to note when using AI chatbots

ChatGPT and Google Bard are still in development and may contain errors and biases. Therefore, users should critically evaluate the information provided by ChatGPT and Google Bard to ensure its accuracy.

Additionally, there are privacy concerns associated with using ChatGPT and Google Bard, which collect personal information in the same way search engines do. IP addresses, texts and even links to information such as phone calls, emails and social media may also be collected.

Should your organization use ChatGPT or Google Bard?

ChatGPT and Google Bard are free unless you opt for the paid ChatGPT Plus, and both AI chatbots are trained on large natural language models, so their responses tend to be similar.

Google Bard has a few features that make it stand out. One is the availability of “draft” versions of answers that provide a variety of answers. Additionally, Google Bard is fully up-to-date and gives you access to online information.

ChatGPT, on the other hand, is based on data through September 2021.

It’s important to remember that both AI chatbots are prone to error and bias, collect personal data as well as user-entered information, and can be exploit tools for bad actors. Learn more about how generative AI works and its benefits and dangers.

methodology

We evaluated these products based on the free versions of ChatGPT and Google Bard, which are free by default. We tested how two AI chatbots answered the same question and asked ChatGPT and Google Bard about the latest news items to test the limits.

