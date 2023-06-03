London Blockchain Conference Day 3 Highlights: How to Drive Innovation with Blockchain?





why are you here today

This is the question posed by nChain Group CEO Kristen Ager Hansen during the opening of the 2023 London Blockchain Conference. And it wasn’t a rhetorical question, answers from the audience ranged from profit to education to business.

Held at the Queen Elizabeth II Center in London, the three-day conference will feature many discussions on industry topics related to blockchain technology. Day one will preview what scalable and legal blockchain technology has to offer, while day two will focus on the concept of increasing trust with blockchain. And day three is all about looking forward to the future, especially how blockchain technology can be used to drive innovation.

How the Digital Gold System Should Work

The first keynote speaker of the day, Peter Schiff, will discuss how digital gold is the answer to the world’s problems.

Schiff said other fiat currencies are in a similar position, with the idea that the dollar will not be replaced because there is no substitute for it. However, the dollar has not really been replaced by other currencies. It took the place of money. replaced by gold. So I see the future as gold replacing the dollar as a major currency reserve, rather than another fiat currency replacing the dollar.

And the way forward, he says, is through blockchain.

One way it could be introduced is through the private sector, perhaps before governments, through blockchain, Schiff said.

Philippines: Beginning of the Golden Digital Age

The Philippines is on the cusp of a golden digital age with the National Digital Transformation Strategy currently being rolled out across the country. Government agencies, in partnership with private companies like nChain, are doubling down on digitalization efforts to help the Philippines catch up with the rest of the world. At the London Blockchain Conference 2023, the Filipino delegation presented the latest developments happening in the country.

Edwin Ligot, Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Development and Management, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), discusses the importance of the digital economy in strengthening the social resilience of the Filipino people. Ligot said DICT focuses on several key areas: digital access, digital innovation and infrastructure, and digital government.

Incidentally, June 2nd marks the launch of the eGov PH super appa, a one-stop-shop platform for government services that streamlines domestic processes and transactions.

Bataan Province is also undergoing digital transformation with blockchain technology, said Deputy Governor Ma. Christina Garcia took the stage with Kara Herrera and Joseph Silvino Pagdanganan to introduce the local blockchain program.

As a government, this is really new. This is a great opportunity for us to get behind the scenes of the private sector. Speaking to CoinGeek alongside the event, Garcia said:

Introducing real-world use cases for blockchain technology

Day 3 continues with a spotlight on projects that use blockchain technology to solve real-world harnesses. Houman Haddad is the head of the Emerging Technologies Division of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), and he is also the founder of WFP Building Blocks, a project that uses blockchain technology to enhance humanitarian aid.

Building Blocks is a value transfer system that can be used by multiple humanitarian organizations and help-seekers to better coordinate and record the transfer of cash to where it is needed,” Haddad said.

Vaionexs Robin Gounder introduced TimeSeal, a tool that allows users to create blockchain apps in minutes. Remember the record-breaking 86 million transactions on the BSV blockchain? Gownder said the key to achieving that record, and a record like it, goes beyond ordinary payment transactions and is smart. Contracts, micropayments and stablecoin payments are also possible.

“We can’t ask companies to join a blockchain platform to create real utility. There is,” said Gownder.

Meanwhile, Richard Baker, CEO of Tokenovate and Greg Ward, Chief Development Officer of SmartLedger, a blockchain sustainability index that aims to provide a complete picture of the energy efficiency of digital asset projects. WEB3C02.NET was introduced.

And Trace is a blockchain-powered application built by Gate2Chain in partnership with IBM that enables the creation and tracking of digital twins across supply chains as well as distribution chains. The Trace app was first shown at an invitation-only media dinner held at Searcys at the Gherkin. There, it was used to obtain proof of provenance, traceability and quality of menu ingredients on the blockchain.

We believe solutions like Trace can drive trust and traceability across all industries. Gate2Chain Operations and Business Development Manager Jessica Jaume said trust and traceability are becoming more and more important as the world pushes towards a more sustainable and circular economy.

UNISOT CEO and co-founder Stephan Nilsson and Abendum CTO Torje Vingen Sunde also demonstrated SignOnChain.id, a digital signature app on the BSV blockchain.

During the technical phase, two code-along sessions were held on how to build apps on the BSV blockchain. The first was with Project Babbages Ty Everett and Brayden Langley on how to build apps powered by his BSV blockchain, the other with sCrypts Xiaohui Liu. , Vaionexs Robin Gounder, Dr. Jack Rogers, Senior Lecturer in Economics, University of Exeter Business School.

The conference will conclude with a keynote from Dr. Craig, Principal Scientist at nChain, discussing how companies can leverage blockchain to improve business efficiency while reducing costs.

The point here is not to destroy the industry by destroying Walmart. Dr. Wright said that if we want to disrupt the world and provide opportunities, we should focus on those who need it most. He said there are 8 billion people in our world, but most of us don’t live in the West, and most of us don’t have automation, so it’s important that we do it for other people. They wouldn’t have these systems if they didn’t build them. For that, we don’t need to cheapen it. easy and simple. simple things.

So why are you here?

For many attendees, the London Blockchain Conference will provide an eye-opening discussion both on stage and on the exhibition floor about how to drive innovation through blockchain technology.

For those of us from third world countries, the adoption of blockchain technology has been eye-opening. Because digitization is on another level, especially here in the UK. There is a digital divide between the Philippines and these countries, Pagdanganan told CoinGeek. Attending this blockchain conference in London and adopting this technology in the Philippines will help us catch up with the rest of the world.

Ateneo de Manila University Blockchain Lab Director Christian Purmano joined the session to see what people in the industry are doing and, more importantly, how they are doing it. I believe that there is an advantage in being able to come into contact with innovation by seeing what is happening.

We can get this information and share it with our students so they can see what they’re doing in their industry, Purmano said. It also serves as a starting point for students.

Introducing Haura, a new live-streaming platform built on the BSV blockchain, Ben Ng said he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to attend the London Blockchain Conference from New Zealand.

Wong told CoinGeek that BSV solved all the problems he faced while developing on Ethereum. I remember people telling me to build on Layer 2 because gas is cheap. After doing that, I built a project on Polygon and when it started, the whole network got congested. I was stuck in traffic and couldn’t do anything.

For fintech students Nischal Shrestha, Henry Durojaye, and Festus Babatunde Adefemi, the three-day conference gave them the confidence to explore blockchain technology and contribute to the ecosystem.

Until now, it was just an idea for me and I didn’t know when and how to apply blockchain to my ideas. Adefemi said he is confident that the conference will come up with ideas that match blockchain.

I come from a fintech background, we are building a product and we had a security issue, so I came to this event to talk about it. Luckily, we found someone who provided us with a solution. I am very, very happy. Overwhelmed, Durojay said.

I had no prior knowledge of blockchain, but networking with industry experts was invaluable for me to understand not only the technology, but the various products and services running in the blockchain environment. was important, Shrestha said.

Watch a free recording of the 3-day London Blockchain Conference here.

New to Bitcoin? Check out CoinGeek's Bitcoin for Beginners section. Originally conceived by Satoshi Nakamoto, this is the ultimate resource guide for learning more about Bitcoin and blockchain.

