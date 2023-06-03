Gmail Gets AI: Google Adds Machine Learning Models To Help Find Emails On Your Phone





Are you one of those people who uses Gmail on your smartphone? Well, the arrival of AI could make things much better in the next few days. Google is currently working on machine learning models that will make it easier for users to search their inboxes and find the most relevant emails while on the go.

Most Gmail users prefer the native app to the third-party applications found on iOS and Android. The reason is mainly due to its simple and easy-to-use interface. We are constantly working to improve the Gmail experience.

Gmail’s mobile app now shows the top results every time a user searches. The top results will reportedly be curated using a machine learning model. Google claims that results are more relevant and likely customized based on what users are looking for.

Based on a blog posted by Google to Workspace, when searching in Gmail, a machine learning model uses your search terms, most recent emails, and other relevant factors to show you the best results for your search query. Results are displayed at the top of the list in a dedicated section, followed by recency-based results.

Google says the new feature will impact end users and is one of the most requested features. This feature provides users with the most relevant information first for easy access to specific emails and files.

To use this feature, users must go to Gmail’s search bar and enter relevant terms to search. The results that best match the keyword are returned. The feature will roll out starting his June 2nd, but if you haven’t seen it yet, it’s coming sooner.

