Social media algorithms do amazing things. They will make or break careers, amplify political polarization (Facebook, Twitter), make people act silly for clicks (YouTube), and perhaps make our children of the Chinese Communist Party You have the power to promote your ideals (TikTok, but that’s debatable).

But Bluesky is trying something else. It’s your choice. On May 26th, platform developers rolled out My Feed, a feature that lets people decide what to see. 50 such feeds are available on the platform in beta mode. Options range from feeds showing the most popular posts to feeds dedicated to showing only pics of cats, nudity, naughty images, and sitcom doll Alf.

It’s a perfect move for Bluesky’s decentralized vibe. CEO Jay Graber said in March that the company would replace rivals’ favored master algorithms with an open and diverse market of algorithms.

Currently, creating feeds requires some technical knowledge, but Bluesky developer Paul Frazee previously said it would be easier for users to generate their own feeds.

As a casual Bluesky user who recently started experimenting with the platform, this is pretty cool. In fact, it has the potential to shape a new era of social media where users, not platform executives, can see what they want. Don’t want to meet Elon fans? You don’t have to. Want to see all the popular tweets about K-pop? You can. This is a step in the very right direction, says Noah Jansiracusa, an algorithm professor at Bentley University in Massachusetts. We need more flexibility and user choice.

That would be a very different direction for Twitter, where it’s getting harder and harder to find good posts among the blue checkmarks. Additionally, Elon Musk’s constantly changing feed of what’s new presents you with choices dictated by an algorithm on a whim. In January, I was in charge of menswear. This week, our AI buddies ask what would happen if humanity’s greatest works of art were made bigger and worse. That means your his Twitter experience may not be what you want.

That’s why Bluesky’s willingness to let users take the reins is so refreshing. Jess Maddox, an assistant professor at the University of Alabama and an expert on internet culture, says that against this decentralized background of his Web 3.0, Reddit and his Twitter feel amalgamated.

Maddox is one of the Bluesky users who has added Cat Pics to his feed. The creators of Cat Pics describe it as a feed of cat pictures (and sometimes not cats) from across the network. She thinks it’s akin to scratching a cat’s itch by subscribing to a cat subreddit and mainlining cat pictures.

Maddox welcomes the different flavors of Bluesky to choose from. While the platform still has its flaws, she says that having a choice of feeds makes people feel more ownership of what they’re watching and feeling fresher. People become masters of their own experiences and have a little more control over the kind of madness they encounter.

