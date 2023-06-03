Apple’s Rumored VR Headset Is Throwing Rivals into Confusion





Rumors that Apple will unveil a virtual reality headset at Monday’s Worldwide Developers Conference have sent competitors into a frenzy. Meta announced the new Meta Quest 3 on Thursday. Lenovo has released its latest ThinkReality VRX headset. A niche market that was struggling to reach a broad audience was suddenly getting more attention.

Apple’s planned entry into the VR world comes at a time when hardware sales and public interest in the Metaverse dream are faltering. Some companies like Meta have invested heavily in the idea despite waning public interest. While Apple has distanced itself from the Metaverse, the company’s interest in his VR and AR plans has long been looming. Now rather than overpowering competitors, Apple backs up their competitors’ ideas, which could lead to further development and use of this technology.

It will prove that this is truly the next chapter in technology and how we interact with it and use it, says chief analyst at Omdia, a technology research and advisory firm. Liszt, said George Gigiashvili. If it succeeds in making the headset attractive and has apps and features that are actually useful, it will be a product that everyone will look up to.

But right now, the field is struggling. According to data from market intelligence firm International Data Corporation, the VR and AR headset market will decline by 54% from early 2022 to 2023. It is reported that over half of those who purchased a Meta headset stopped using it within his six months. Apple’s debut could actually help rivals bounce back from those lows. IDC research manager Jitesh Urbani said the announcement has drawn a lot of attention in the market. Useful for user education. That’s what Apple is doing great work.

Apple has a reputation for bringing hardware to market that is nothing new, but that ultimately dominates the market. The iPod has become the top MP3 player. The iPhone has beaten the BlackBerry. Making VR and AR headsets is a big bet in a niche market. Apple has teased that a major announcement is imminent, saying that a new era may begin on Monday and the opportunity to code a new world. The last major hardware announcement was the Apple Watch, which made smartwatches mainstream and now dominating the market.

Apple is rumored to be working on a $3,000 headset with a high-end screen, eye and hand tracking, and a separate battery pack. Meta updates the Quest to be thinner and with twice the processing power of his previous version. It will be available this fall for $500. The company also plans to cut the entry price of older Quest models by $100 to $300 this weekend. If Apple’s rumored pricing is true, at this point, Apple will likely be attracted to enterprise and developer customers rather than its competitors in the gaming industry. Lenovo headsets are somewhere in between, starting at around $1,300.

Other competitors also differ in purpose and price. His AR startup, Magic Leap, released his second headset last year targeting enterprise customers for around $3,300. The company is reportedly in talks with Meta about an augmented reality deal. There’s also the Sony PSVR 2, which launched this year for $550.

The challenge in VR is getting people outside of the game to be interested. High prices for unwanted devices make people uneasy. But with his Apple name in the game, Jijiashvili said more app developers could start investing resources to expand the headset’s uses. But the company also needs to design headsets that aren’t too intrusive or uncomfortable for the wearer.

Apple headsets may not find mass market appeal until prices drop and they prove themselves with killer apps that stand out in the virtual world. But now is the time for people to turn their attention back to VR and see how non-gaming uses begin to take shape. Harmeet Singh Walia, a senior analyst at technology research firm Counterpoint Research, said Methus’ price cuts should help it maintain its dominance in the market for the foreseeable future. He’s too far from being an overnight sensation, even if Apple’s headsets are impressive. I expect something special, but it’s not the iPhone moment, he says.

