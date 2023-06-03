Toronto AI firm receives backing from Al Gores Foundation





There is growing interest in direct air capture technology to mitigate climate change. But there is a problem. Most existing systems capture carbon in liquids that are easy to freeze.

“In Canada, we can’t get it up and running most of the year,” says Vida Gabriel, co-founder of TerraFixing, an Ottawa-based company that’s looking at alternatives.

TerraFixing has developed a system specifically designed for cold climates and plans to pilot it in Fermont, Kenya. The technology is housed in a box the size of a shipping container, and a fan continuously draws in air.

Instead of using liquids, the system captures carbon dioxide by forcing air over minerals called zeolites. The carbon could potentially be sequestered underground if collected (the company is eyeing potential locations in the Arctic). The system will run on renewable electricity and will have carbon sequestration on-site.

Gabriel points out that the Great White North is an ideal location for carbon capture through cryogenic technology. Heat makes the molecules in the air move faster, “but as soon as you start cooling the object, the molecules move less and become easier to catch.”

The research caught the attention of Klarna, a fintech company that has donated a total of US$2.35 million to new and promising climate solutions around the world. TerraFixing will use the funding to accelerate technology development and participate in his high-profile $100 million XPRIZE on carbon removal, becoming one of the top 60 finalists.

Toronto Drug Discovery Firm Gets Celebrity Backing

Toronto-based Benchsai has closed a $95 million funding round led by Al Gore’s investment firm Generation Investment. BenchSci uses AI to speed drug discovery and is used by 16 of his 20 largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

Canada’s water technology is considered a global advancement

Based in Victoria, British Columbia, Pani was named “Breakthrough Technology Company of the Year” at the Global Water Summit in Berlin. The company analyzes data from water treatment plants to optimize their performance.

Friendly than wanting to make friends all over the country

Guelph has raised $2.3 million from investors and is looking to expand across Canada. Friendlier creates reusable takeout containers and manages the return, sterilization, and processing of user deposits. So far, it has expanded into more than 200 restaurants, supermarkets and grocery stores in Ontario and operates a pilot program with Zehrs in the Guelph area.

Nonprofit Wins Award for Colorectal Cancer Strategy

Two Ontario-based nonprofits, the Niagara Folk Arts and Multicultural Center and Flemington Health Center, won the “Innovating for Everyone: The Colorectal Cancer Early Detection Challenge.” Niagara Folk Arts operates programs focused on improving health literacy and promoting colon-friendly diets. Flemington Health Center was runner-up for its strategy to expand its Ambassador program to educate the community about colorectal cancer.

Numerically:

440GW: The International Energy Agency says the world will add a record 440 gigawatts of renewable power capacity this year in response to the energy crisis. This exceeds the combined power generation of Spain and Germany.

156%: Everyone is jumping on the AI ​​bandwagon. The number of .ai domain name registrations is up 156% from last year.

34%: Venture capital investment fell 34% last year, returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to BDC Capital.

