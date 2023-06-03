



Police released new details about the arrest of a Fort Myers man on suspicion of breaking into Fort Myers High School late May 10.

Fort Myers Police said Rui Pastrana, 25, shoved himself into a security bar along the perimeter of the school and loitered around the school for hours just before staff and students arrived.

Kenneth Trump is president of the National School Safety and Security Service.

“The good news is that nothing happened that seriously harmed our children. The bad news is that it did and it creates a lot of uncertainty,” Trump said. the president said.

He believes Lee County schools have made a mistake by not answering questions head-on. Lee County schools have refused to speak to WINK News after learning of what happened.

A district spokesperson asked WINK News in an email, “What exactly do you think WINK is missing?”

First, why was the door left unlocked? Second, how is it possible that someone is loitering around the school and no one notices? Third, why should parents talk about their child’s safety at school when the safety protocols are clearly failing? should I trust?

Pastrana, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds, was able to walk through the fence. An analysis of the fences around Fort Myers High School on Friday revealed that there is probably a 6-inch gap between most of the fences. However, the bar closer to the right side of the wall is slightly wider. He said this was a flaw that President Trump should address.

“When it comes to acknowledging that an incident has occurred, we need reassurance and open, transparent and genuine communication with parents. Here’s what went wrong, and this is what we’re working on: “We should try to reduce the risk of it happening again,” Trump said.

Eventually Pastrana entered the classroom and pulled a plastic bag containing money from the teacher’s desk.

Pastrana also messed with a teacher’s lunch container, which was later used for fingerprinting.

