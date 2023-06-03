From Samsung to Google to Motorola, foldable phones are back and smarter than ever





Motorola razr+ returns in same hot pink fashion

Foldable phones are getting a second wind from Samsung and Google to Motorola (and Apple?). Long-standing smartphone brands are going back to the smartphone past and reinventing it to customize it for social media and the demands of today’s fans. One of his iconic models to make a comeback, the Motorola Razr+ quickly caught the eye with its rich magenta his color and was named Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year.

With the new razr, users can make the device freestanding at multiple angles, so they can easily view recipes while cooking, follow an exercise coach online, video chat with friends, or hold it as a video camera. , the device can be used for: A tripod for capturing images and videos with hands-free recording. Boasting a 6.9-inch screen when folded, on the outside is his 3.6-inch flexible pOLED screen, designed to flash notifications and allow users to send responses without flipping the phone. I’m here.

Motorola’s Razr history dates back to 1996 when the brand launched the Motorola StarTAC, one of the first ever foldable mobile phones and one of the basic designs for the first Razr models to follow. Years later, the StarTAC’s thumb-sized screen was no longer appetizing, and Motorola was forced to reconceptualize its design. In 2004, the Motorola Razr V3 hit the market with its ultra-slim construction, color external screen and his 1.3-megapixel camera, which quickly became a popular mobile phone model at the time. Nearly 20 years later, Motorola has reentered and brought back the iconoclast with a bigger screen and more advanced tech and features.

Images courtesy of Motorola (unless otherwise noted)

Samsung Galaxy Fold and Z Flip Renew Flip

Motorola has caught up with the strategy Samsung and Google are already working on by releasing the Samsung Galaxy Flip in 2020 and the Pixel Fold in 2023. Samsung first announced the Galaxy Fold. It’s a modern interpretation of a foldable phone instead of folding the screen sideways. Traditional vertical form. But reports of broken screen flaws worried users and prompted Samsung to look into the hinge system and fix it.

It soon returned to traditional foldable phone designs with the Galaxy Z Flip. The Galaxy Z Flip is a compact device with his large 6.7-inch display made of ultra-thin glass and an improved hinge. This revamped model was Samsung’s response to the problem of previous folding devices, reinforced with fibers that wrap around the hinge mechanism to prevent dirt and dust trapping. The release could have signaled Google’s gradual revival of foldable phones in the years to come.

Galaxy Z Flip | Image courtesy of Samsung (learn more)

Google Pixel Fold from Samsung’s Flip Design

Google seems to be on standby first, studying how the phone will be received by the general public from the sidelines. With smartphone screens getting bigger and wider each year (and with each release for other brands), the brand has kept this in mind and fused it with the concept of a foldable phone. In May 2023, the company announced the Pixel Fold, its first mobile phone and tablet, borrowing a design from Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. Rather than adopting a traditional foldable phone design, we opted for a lateral opening, a fearless approach amidst the hinge system issues that can cause problems with the screen.

The Pixel Fold has a 5.8-inch external screen, and when opened it’s a 7.6-inch tablet with an OLED display and a 120hz refresh rate. The pencil-thin size means the hinge is just as thin, and Google also claims it exudes a thinner profile than other foldable phones on the market. The brand says the Pixel Fold is durable enough to withstand meter tumbles and drops, based on tests it conducted with competitors’ phones and pre-production Pixel Fold phones. .

Google Pixel Fold | Image courtesy of Google (more info here)

Will Apple develop its own foldable phone?

Apple has been quiet about adding a foldable phone design. The company’s screens keep getting bigger and bezels getting narrower, but the brand may not have future plans for folding big-screen phones. The brand is looking to improve upon its existing range, but some fans still can’t help but wonder what Apple’s foldable phone will look like. In fact, a Hong Kong-based YouTuber known as KJMX has taken the issue into his own hands, turning the iPhone into a foldable model. The unveiled iPhone V uses the Motorola Razr Flip smartphone hinge to incorporate a flexible display and shaft, turning curiosity surprises into temporary reality.

Full-screen, keypad-less flip phones are poised to entice current smartphone users with the features they want. Travel-friendly, this full-screen foldable phone folds down to a small size that fits easily in your pocket (or in your hand, if you need it). The company’s range of advanced technologies further caters to what people need today, from shooting short-form videos to quickly replying to messages without visiting an app. With the new emergence of foldable phones, these and other products have been reimagined and styled back, with more to come soon.

Foldable iPhone V | Image © KJMX (learn more)

Motorola Razr+ (Viva Magenta)

Can be folded to different angles

Motorola Razr+ can stand on its own like a laptop

Users can also hold the new Razr+ like a camcorder

Project information:

Name: Razr+

Brand: Motorola

Matthew Burgos | Designboom

June 3, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.designboom.com/design/samsung-google-motorola-razr-plus-flip-phones-foldable-apple-06-03-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos