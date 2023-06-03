Israel is leading the energy industrial revolution





A few months ago, when I attended one of the biggest oil and gas industry conferences in Madrid, I momentarily wondered if I had come to the wrong place. The display of heavy, expensive machines that graced the opening of each conference was replaced by displays of autonomous submarines and advanced small autonomous robots. Heavy seismic data analysis software has been replaced with system rationalization and data analysis software, and obsolete control rooms have been replaced with innovative displays based on facility simulation, remote command and control, and management of a digital model of the facility. .

Suddenly there was no trace of the old heavy industry impacting the environment. Both companies have been cautious in presenting the image of a leading green digital energy company that reduces its environmental footprint and invests in technology with a focus on renewable energy and innovation.

A senior executive at one of the largest oil and gas companies told me: “We are investing more and more in renewable energy because it is the future. But huge amounts of money are being invested in digital technologies that lead to efficiencies, cost savings and energy savings.” Reduce. “

A revolution is happening beneath the surface

A revolution is underway in the oil and gas industry. From an industry focused on fossil fuels to an industry seeking environmentally friendly alternative energy. From a conservative industry to an open industry seeking technical solutions outside the organization. From an industry focused on working with a few large subcontractors to an industry that is open to working with a variety of innovative companies. From industries focused on in-house R&D to those looking to adopt new technologies and solutions outside their organization.

Investing in renewable energy: The world’s first patented floating solar energy system with adjustable panels unveiled by Israeli tech company Xfloat at Tuul Reservoir on the Golan Heights on April 10 (Credit: MICHAL GILADI/FLASH90)

Today, the real hope is that in the next 30-40 years, fossil energies, especially natural gas, will continue to be key, making up the transition energy between old energies (oil and coal) and renewable energies. More and more people understand that Energy sources in the global energy mix. Therefore, we are witnessing a paradigm shift and huge investments for the future.

We are now standing at the doorstep of a special occasion. Large and prosperous industries rely heavily on internal and external innovation and are willing to invest significant resources. In order to explore new technologies in this field, industry companies have created huge venture capital funds, accelerators, incubators, industry-academia collaborative development programs, and more.

There is now an opportunity for the Israeli innovation community to begin establishing leadership in this area. This is a historic crossroads, transforming Israel into a “hub” of innovation for the renewable oil and gas industry. Big energy companies know Israel’s innovation potential and look up to Israel with hope. They seek advanced solutions in the entrepreneurship and technology ecosystem, academia, industry and Israel’s innovation community.

A recent example of this is the visit of the innovation team of Enerjan, a major E&P company affiliated with giant Halliburton, which will hold its first meeting with Israeli start-ups, entrepreneurs and academics. – such an event. The conference creates an opportunity to raise awareness of the enormous opportunities inherent in linking the oil and gas industry with Israeli innovation. Perhaps this will be the opening shot for this kind of long connecting line, paving the way for the inevitable revolution in tomorrow’s energy world.

The author is CEO of ISROG and Special Consultant to the Minister of Energy on Oil and Gas Innovation.

