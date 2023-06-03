Tesco launches agtech race | Article





Now accepting applications for global agricultural technology start-ups to drive supply chain sustainability

Entries are now being accepted for the 2023 Tesco Agri T-Jam Startup Pitch Competition, which is now in its 6th year.

Hosted in partnership with Leading Edge Only (LEO), the competition welcomes entries from agricultural technology innovators with solutions that improve supply chain sustainability.

Calling for entries from around the world now through June 30, startups selected by Tesco will participate in rapid onboarding into the supplier network and trial with one of the retailer’s supply chain partners .

Tesco is looking for technology that addresses the following priority areas:

Reducing GHG Emissions Improving Soil Health and Resilience Supporting Biodiversity Improving Water Quality and Use Improving Crop Health and Reducing Pesticides Reducing Crop Loss and Food Waste Improving Animal Health and Welfare predictive agriculture

Natalie Smith, Tesco’s Head of Sustainable Agriculture, commented on the competition: He is pleased to partner with LEO for the 6th year Tesco Agri T-Jam. We are looking for innovators to help us build long-term resilience within our supply base by addressing key sustainability challenges.

This competition is closely tied to our core purpose of serving our customers, our community and the planet a little better every day. Our commitment to sustainability is at the core of our business, so agricultural tech start-ups with great ideas and solutions will get the opportunity to get in touch and partner with one of our long-term suppliers. recommended.

After going through an application and selection process, finalists will demonstrate their technology virtually to a Tesco panel and a select audience of investors and agribusinesses at the Tesco Agri T-Jam Pitch Day in September. Invited to present.

One that could be a game changer for their business, the winner will be selected by the committee and Tesco will be able to quickly proceed to potential trials with relevant supply chain partners. You will also benefit from direct feedback and guidance from the Tesco Sustainable Agriculture Association. team.

The winner will also have the opportunity to present on stage with an audience of more than 900 international agribusiness leaders at the World Agritech Innovation Summit in London from 26-27 September.

Scott Sharp, Founder and CEO of Leading Edge Only, said: “Tesco Agri T-Jam is a life-changing opportunity for agricultural technology start-ups to demonstrate their most innovative solutions in a high-profile destination.” I’m trying to understand if it’s a good fit for an overview, what solutions it offers, and how it impacts Tesco and its suppliers.

We are excited to partner with Tesco to host the competition and look forward to hearing from industry experts around the world at our virtual event in September.

Entries close on June 30th. For more information, entry forms and criteria, please visit https://www.leadingedgeonly.com/organisation/tesco/tesco-agri-t-jam-2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fruitnet.com/fresh-produce-journal/tesco-launches-agtech-competition/249185.article The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos