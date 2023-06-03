Posting a Google Business Profile: How-Tos for Small Law Firms





Google Business Profile is a free online business directory. This allows you to share relevant information with potential customers searching for your services online. The platform allows you to set up a profile that shares your contact information, physical location address, website address, business hours, areas of expertise, and customer reviews. If you have a Google Business Profile, your website will appear on Google Search and Google Maps. With this tool, you can connect potential clients to your law firm with minimal effort.

Google Business Profile Post Google Business Profile Post is a marketing tool that allows businesses with profiles to present information similar to a blog. Posts on your Google Business Profile keep your visitors updated with the latest information about your law or law firm. These posts can also help improve your SEO ranking if used properly. Google likes adding consistent posts and updates to your profile and rewards you with higher rankings.

Your posts and updates appear in search results and are expected to grab the attention of potential customers even before they click on your website. These posts are active and valid for several days. Posts will be archived, but users will still be able to view them online. Posts on your Google Business Profile can include content such as blog posts, links, photos and calls to action. By using relevant keywords, the post can be optimized for his SEO.

Postings can be in the form of booking an appointment, finding out more about legal services online, contacting or calling a law firm, or finding out more about law firms overall.

SEO and Google Business Profile Posts Google Business profile posts provide useful information to interested potential customers. Helpful posts can influence users to click through to her website. A higher click-through rate will improve your SEO ranking. This tool from Google tells search engines that your service is legitimate and valuable to local users. Google rewards well-managed and active profiles in search.

What should I include in my post? Your post should highlight valuable information for potential customers. Some ideas include:

Overviews and links to the latest blogs Latest events such as charitable events, seminars, and Continuing Law Education Events (CLE) Links to YouTube videos Information on new practice specialties Honors and awards, major settlements and winning companies Positive reviews and Testimonials Schedule changes Jobs at your company Articles and publications

How to create a Google My Business post

1. Log in to your Google Business Profile Dashboard. 2. 3. Click Post. Then click Create Post from the pop-up menu. 4. 5. Select the post type. Fill in all fields. 6. Write your post. 7. Add photos. 8. Include links. 9. Preview.10. Finally click Publish.

congratulations. After following these simple steps, you’ll have your first post on your Google Business Profile. The dashboard shows how many people viewed and clicked on your post.

Google My Business Post Best Practices Below are some best practices for creating strong Google Business profile posts. Complete your profile accurately Make sure your Google Business Profile profile is complete. Include the law firm’s name, phone number, website address, industry, and all local services. Review your account and choose whether visitors can message your company through Google. Other information to share is:

List of services Special holiday schedule Link to free consultation reservation Link to map/traffic/parking information

USE YOUR PHOTOS Using your photos will always improve your SEO ranking. The images you can add to your profile are:

Law Firm Logos Cover Photos Professional Photos Office Photos

Include Positive Reviews Happy customers like to provide positive reviews. Always ask satisfied clients for testimonials that can build a positive reputation for your company and its services.

Follow the rules Google likes to follow the rules and rewards them with higher SEO rankings. There are strict rules for posting to your Google Business profile, and failure to follow the rules will result in account suspension. Google does not allow posts that are offensive, irrelevant, or that violate the privacy of others or companies.

Weekly posts should be updated consistently once a week. This lets prospects know that you are trustworthy, know your profile well, and provide up-to-date content.

A Be Brief post doesn’t have to be as long as an article or blog. Please limit your post to 150-300 characters.

Optimize with Keywords Include keywords that resonate with users and pop up in most searches. This will make your post more relevant. Research which terms are most frequently searched for.

Optimize All Sites If your posts link to your landing page, homepage, or social media profile, you should optimize all those pages so that people can continue reading or contact you directly. I have. Include a call to action on each page that links to a post on your Google Business Profile.

Professional image matters Make sure your posts show that you are a professional law firm. Avoid misspelling words, incorrect grammar, and voices that are too casual. Users will want to turn to a highly professional law firm.

Using Google Business Profile posts as part of your marketing plan is a smart way to build your online presence, improve your SEO rankings, and acquire new quality clients.

The Next Step in Digital Marketing Marketing campaigns for law firms should have multiple dimensions. Besides a strong website with a high SEO ranking, your campaign should also include posts from your Google Business Profile. Find out how to add content to your Google Business Profile to improve your overall SEO.

