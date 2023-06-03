CURE to Host ‘AI for Good’ Super Session to Understand Big Data and High Tech at the 2023 International Biotechnology Conference on June 5





Cure CEO Seema Kumar Announces BioGENEius Award Winners at BIO Opening Plenary, Joins Women In Bio Plenary on June 5

Cure Showcases Cure Innovation Labs, CureXChange Collaboration Residency and Cure Studio on the Road at BIO Exhibition

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cure, New York City’s healthcare innovation campus, today announced that as part of the company’s presence, it will feature experts focused on making AI last forever. Presented a super session like no other. The Biotechnology International Congress, the largest global event for the biotechnology industry, is held in Boston, Massachusetts. From 5th to 8th June 2023.

cure logo

“The world of healthcare is both excited and overwhelmed by the dizzying array of things AI can do, do good, and worry about. We will discuss how to best utilize other advanced technologies to mitigate risks,” said Seema Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Cure. “We are also encouraging emerging digital entrepreneurs to demonstrate how AI can tackle truly tough challenges in healthcare, such as predicting Alzheimer’s disease, early warning of pandemics, and treating cancer. will challenge.”

Kumar will join us for the super session “AI For Good: Making sense of big data and high technology to Cure what is us” on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Dr. Rick A. Bright, former Chief Executive Officer of the Rockefeller Foundation Pandemic Prevention Laboratory and former Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

Daniel Kraft, MD, Founder of NextMed Health (formerly Exponential Medicine) and Digital.Health.

Dr. Gregory Petzko, Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.and

Dr. Maria Luisa Pineda, Envisagenics, Inc. Co-Founder and CEO

Award-winning science journalist and ArcFusion CEO David Ewing Duncan will moderate the panel. The event will be held from 2:15 pm to 3:15 pm EDT in Room 253 ABC at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center (BCEC), 415 Summer St, Boston, MA 02210.

story continues

Launch of CureXChange

During the Supersession, Mr. Kumar announced the launch of CureXChange for innovative ideas across disciplines and sectors, and will receive annual support from the program. Cure is funding the program with up to $1 million. CureXChange invites submissions of ideas focused on his using AI to solve critical medical challenges to cure our disease. The winning team will be awarded seed money, his one-year stay at Cure Innovations in New York City on his campus, access to the Cure network and ecosystem, mentorship, office hours, and resources, the value of which $1 million.

BioGENEius Award

Cure sponsors the BioGENEius Challenge for high school students, the flagship of biotechnology labs. It is one of the most prestigious high school science competitions for creative research in biotechnology. Kumar will announce his BioGENEius Award winners for 2023 at his BIO Opening Plenary Session on Tuesday, June 6 at 8:15 am EDT on his BCEC Main Stage .

women in bio

At Women Impacting Bio: Breakthrough Stories, a plenary hosted by Women In Bio (WIB) on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Kumar spoke with Aoife Brennan, CEO of Synlogic, Inc., MB, BCh, BAO, MRCPI. Attend a panel featuring Dr. Geralynn Ritter, J.D., Executive Vice President, External Relations and ESG, Organon. Dr. Nancy Simonian, President and CEO of Syros Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Azurii Collier, WIB President. The event will take place from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm EDT at the Boston Marriott Copley Place, 110 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02116.

Cure Exhibition Booth #2242

Cure will showcase its Cure Innovation Campus and its collaborative residency space in New York City as part of its booth at the BIO show. The Cure booth will also host Cure Studios on the Road, with highlights and insights from leading biotech executives. For updates, visit and follow Cure’s LinkedIn page. Cure Studios invites BIO attendees to stop by for coffee, happy hour, giveaways, and share their thoughts on the future of healthcare, the impact of AI, and what’s bothering them . The booth will be open June 5-8, 2023 at BCEC Ground Level Hall AC from 8am-5pm EDT.

Registered attendees can schedule a one-on-one meeting with a member of Cure’s executive team during BIO by emailing Vilia Baumilas ([email protected] experience.com).

About Cure:

Cure is a 12-story innovation campus in the heart of New York City that features state-of-the-art wet labs, premier event venues, office space, tools and mentoring for physician-scientists, entrepreneurs, academics and nonprofits. , and other assistance. Healthcare and biomedical scope. Cure’s mission is to advance and accelerate cures and therapeutics development, and to foster important conversations about the future of healthcare and medicine. For more information, please visit https://cure.345pas.com.

Sision

To download multimedia, view the original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cure-hosts-ai-for-good-super-session-to-make-sense- of-big-data-and-high-tech-at-2023-bio-international-convention-on-june-5-301841339.html

source cure experience

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/cure-hosts-ai-good-super-150300417.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos