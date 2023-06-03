



Citizens need simple tools to meet the critical challenges posed by technology

It is often difficult to separate life from work. Our personal and professional lives are so intertwined that sometimes it seems pointless to distinguish between personal and professional aspects. The same is true when considering the impact of one of today’s hottest topics, artificial intelligence. Will AI impact our lives in general, or will it be primarily an employment issue? A fair prediction is that AI will change the landscape of both our lives and our work. .

As citizens and workers, we should have a strong say in how AI impacts our daily lives and work. The potential for disruption is too great to leave AI development solely to engineers and their employers. If advances in AI are the result of free market innovation, then those of us who are the future customers and recipients of the results should be given the freedom to influence and consider the maturity of AI.

A practical way to approach this challenge is through the lens of individual rights.

Ever since the 17th-century philosopher John Locke advocated the existence of fundamental natural rights such as life, liberty, and property, we Westerners have adopted the concept of moral rights in order to maintain and extend the enjoyment of human rights. has organized social, political and economic institutions around it. It is alive. We give ourselves the rights we need to live a productive life free from destructive intrusions. In the face of AI pervasiveness, now is the time to apply these rights.

Helping lay the foundation for the public debate on the pervasiveness of AI is a proposal from the Biden administration’s White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, known as the blueprint for the AI ​​Bill of Rights. It is a thoughtful approach to identifying key areas of competition in planning, applying, and mobilizing AI-based automation systems.

Five principles are presented as a basis for specifying what constitutes the AI ​​Bill of Rights. To summarize:

Safe and Effective Systems: AI systems must receive input and testing from a variety of sources to ensure they can deliver value without risk of malicious or unintended consequences. Humane industry standards and safeguards should be applied, including the ability to shut down harmful applications. Data use must be transparent, necessary and respectful of personal integrity.

Algorithmic Discrimination Protection: People’s prejudices, inequalities, and discriminatory practices should not be transferred to automated systems. It is considered indefensible and unfair to treat people digitally based on their individual differences. Legal protections for the public and forward-looking fairness assessments regarding the intended and unintended uses of systems should be important in the design and deployment of AI systems.

Data Privacy: This concern has been with us since the advent of Web 2.0. People should have ownership and control over their data. The right to privacy is strong among free and independent people. This should be reflected in the automation systems they use. The ability to exercise consent and opt-in and opt-out of these systems without restriction should be built into their development.

Note and clarification: A layperson doesn’t need a degree in computer science to understand AI systems. A clear, unambiguous language that informs operators about system capabilities, intent, consequences, updates, and risks is considered fundamental.

Human alternatives, considerations, and fallbacks: In other words, if a user determines that an automated system has become unwieldy or can no longer maintain its functionality, the user should have access to a real human to help. We should not feel trapped within an all-powerful system that no one can understand and operate properly.

These principles can be good conversation starters. As citizens, we need simple tools to unify our discourse as we face this critical challenge. This AI Bill of Rights could be it.

Bill Ryan writes about careers, employment and the economy from his home in North Sutton.

