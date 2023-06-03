Apple’s VR headset is rumored to cost $3000, so good luck





Cupertino, CA – September 7: Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers a keynote address at Apple's conference. Special event in Cupertino, California on September 7, 2022.

When Apple, a harbinger of the smartphone apocalypse, finally develops and debuts its own VR headset, that’s when VR will finally hit its breakthrough moment, evolving beyond niche entertainment and meta money-making holes. I’ve heard this repeated over and over. .

Well, according to early reports, Apple is indeed about to announce a VR/mixed reality headset, but as usual it will come at an absurdly high Apple price. But it’s not just high, it’s not ridiculously high or unsustainably high.

According to a Bloomberg report, Marc Garman said Apple’s ski goggle headset will require a separate battery pack and will cost $3,000. Even if that price wasn’t delusional enough compared to what’s currently on the market (Meta just debuted the Quest 3 at $500, and the PS VR 2 at $550), Apple too has gone the Google Glass way. People will wear headsets at parties in the physical world and interact with people through external devices, according to reports.

Words cannot describe how this does not happen. It won’t take a million years. Not in Blade Runner 2049. Never. The device is also rumored to feature an outward-facing display to mirror the user’s facial expressions. Sir, that sounds like nightmare fuel just imagining it in my head.

metaquest pro

meta

As a matter of fact, Apple could debut this one, making it three times more powerful and advanced than anything else on the market. Few people would buy this for $3,000, and most people would never wear it in public except to a party. Thrown into Tim Cook’s literal home. VR has had such a hard time breaking out, and despite being around for years, it’s still only a tiny fraction of the overall gaming market, with Methus’ proposed legless avatars and the mournful Metaverse Business is rarely used in non-game contexts like his meetings.

If you think this sounds like Apple’s recipe for giant self-combustion, you’re not alone. Former Apple marketing executive Michael Gartenberg told Bloomberg that this could be one of the greatest technical failures of all time. “Given its price and proposed use cases, it’s easy to imagine that’s potentially true. This sounds like a device.” It occurred to me when I started, but after all these years, a broader market hasn’t emerged and it’s actually shrinking in some areas. “That would still be true. Even with an additional $1,000 off, the price of a real mainline set on the market is still double. It was ridiculed for its $1,500 price tag, even though it was “mainly for enterprise use.”

I know Apple has a history of charging hefty premiums for their products, but that generally applies to what everyone is already using. Mobile phones, laptops, PCs. Charging exorbitant prices for VR/Mixed Reality headsets doesn’t work as well as they think, regardless of the technology. I can’t wait to see how this turns out.

