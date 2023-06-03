Amazon has the best free weights for home gyms, currently at great discounts





P.S. Summer is coming. Amazon is currently selling top-rated, top-of-the-line free weights, medicine balls, kettlebells, and other home gym essentials.

If you really want to take your home gym to the next level, check out Amazon’s latest sale on Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells. Versatile enough to replace 15 different sets of weights. And now it’s available on Amazon for $429. TheBowflex SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebellis also sells for $149.

I love the cased hex dumbbells, vinyl-coated dumbbells, and kettlebells you can buy on AmazonBasics (cool colors are a bonus to brighten up your workout). And I’m having a great time adding resistance bands and a medicine ball to my morning workout.

This Amazon Free Weights Sale is the perfect opportunity to outfit your home gym on a budget or take your summer training to the next level by upgrading your existing weight set. Here are the top deals to buy now.

Shop These Amazing Free Weights Sale On Amazon Now

Best weight for beginners: AmazonBasics vinyl-coated dumbbells (2-20 lbs)

Best weight for weightlifters: Amazon Basic Dumbbells (10-50 lbs)

Best Adjustable Dumbbell Set: Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells, $429 (down from $549)

Weight Bench Half Price Sale: Flybird Adjustable Weight Bench, $120 (down from $240)

Shop AmazonBasics Free Weights Sale

New to lifting? When shopping for free weights or other strength training equipment, consider buying weights that you can easily lift and work on. 5-15 pounds is a good place to start. However, know that regular weight training will improve your strength in no time. (Look at you!)

It’s reasonably priced and will last a long time in stock, but it’s a good idea to also buy medium and heavy weights that can grow and hope to see the benefits. Below you’ll find sale pricing options for different weights.

Amazon Basic Hex Dumbbell in Rubber Case Amazon

These AmazonBasics dumbbells are hexagonal so the weights won’t roll around, keeping your workout space safer and preventing injuries. A non-slip grip improves training and lift-ups. Weights range from 10 pounds ($10) to 50 pounds.

Amazon Basic Dumbbell, £10, $10Amazon Basic Dumbbell, £15, $23Amazon Basic Dumbbell, £20, $33 (down from $35)Amazon Basic Dumbbell, £25, $40Amazon Basic Dumbbell, £30, $51 Amazon Basic Dumbbell, 35 lbs, $60Amazon Basic Dumbbells, 40 lbs, $44 (down from $60)Amazon Basic Dumbbells, 45 lbs, $58 (down from $68)Amazon Basic Dumbbells, 50 lbs, $115 Buy on Amazon Adjustable Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells Buy on Amazon Bowflex on Amazon big discount at

One of the best dumbbell picks for tight spaces, Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells allow you to adjust the weight you need. Eliminates the need for dumbbell racks and allows you to switch between up to 15 different weight sets.

“Easy to operate out of the box,” raves one Amazon reviewer for this 4.8 star rated weight set. “The weight range is amazing. Does that mean you can hold the equivalent of 30 dumbbells ranging from 5 pounds to 52.5 pounds and tuck them away neatly in some corner? Yes.”

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbell, $429 (down from $549)

$429 at Amazon AmazonBasics Vinyl-Coated Dumbbell Set Amazon

Are you just starting your fitness journey or need a set of lightweight dumbbells to use during your cardio? These vinyl-coated AmazonBasics dumbbells start at 2lbs and go up to 20lbs. Sold as a set of 2.

Amazon reviewers love these colorful dumbbells, rating them 4.8 stars.

Amazon Basic Vinyl-Coated Dumbbell Set, 2 lbs, $12Amazon Basic Vinyl-Coated Dumbbell Set, 3 lbs, $13 (down from $17)Amazon Basic Vinyl-Coated Dumbbell Set, 4 lbs, $18Amazon Basic Vinyl-Coated Dumbbell Set, 5 lbs, $17Amazon Basic Vinyl-Coated Dumbbell Set, 7 lbs $26AmazonBasic Vinyl-Coated Dumbbell Set, 8 lbs $25AmazonBasic Vinyl-Coated Dumbbell Set, 10 lbs, $40AmazonBasics Vinyl-Coated Dumbbell Set, 12 lbs, $22 (down from $27)AmazonBasics Vinyl-Coated Dumbbell Set, 12 lbs, $22 Dumbbell Set, 15 lbs $47 Amazon Basic Vinyl Coated Dumbbell Set, 20 lbs, $69 Buy on Amazon This top rated adjustable weight bench is half the price Amazon

Need a new weight-supporting home gym weight bench? Our readers couldn’t get enough of the 50% off sale on the 4.5-star Flybird Adjustable Weight Bench. It has a maximum load capacity of 800 lbs and can be used for both incline and decline exercises.

One Amazon reviewer said: “Easy to fold and unfold, easy to set different tilt and lowering angles. Fairly lightweight, very strong. Very comfortable. Padding is firm, cover easily You can hang it.” Beautiful. ”

Flybird Adjustable Weight Bench, $120 after Coupon (Save from $240)

Best Deal Across $120 Kettlebells At Amazon: Applies To All Vinyl Kettlebells Amazon

Adding kettlebells to your lifting or doing a full kettlebell workout is a great way to add variety to your workout. Kettlebells are less stressful on your grip, making them useful for lower body training, and can also be used as free weights for upper body training.

If you’re looking for the most popular kettlebells on Amazon, look no further. Reviewers love these 4.8 star rated kettlebells and they come in sizes from 5lbs to 50lbs. It’s colorful and vinyl-coated, so it’s easy to put on the floor. (Be sure to use floor mats for these, though.) And did we mention they’re the most affordable vinyl-covered kettlebells on Amazon?

As one satisfied Amazon reviewer said, “This is one of the best kettlebells I’ve owned (I own 5).” It looks good, is easy to swing, and above all, it has a wide handle so you can hold it firmly. Some kettlebells do, but without the extra bulky material around the bell. ”

Yes For All Vinyl Kettlebell (5 lbs), $13Yes For All Vinyl Kettlebells (10 lbs), $16 (down from $18)Yes For All Vinyl Kettlebells (15 lbs), $21Yes For All Vinyl Kettlebells (20 lbs), $25 ( $40Yes For All Vinyl Kettlebells (£25), $40Yes For All Vinyl Kettlebells (£30), $40 (down from $44)Yes For All Vinyl Kettlebells (£40) ) ), $50Yes For All Vinyl Kettlebell (£45), $52Yes For All Vinyl Kettlebell (£50), $58 Get This Kettlebell On Amazon Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebell $50 Off Amazon

All around, the Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell is the smartest way to spruce up your home gym or CrossFit space. This adjustable kettlebell can be set between 8-40 lbs and replaces 6 different kettlebells. The ergonomic handle is easy to grip and the weight selection dial makes it easy to use. Reviewers appreciate how this one kettlebell of his takes up little space, an important feature for those who train at home.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell, $149 (down from $199)

$149 at Amazon Best Budget Bench: Amazon Basic Weight Bench Amazon

Looking for a more basic weight bench deal? Check out this 4.5 rated option on Amazon Basics. It’s not adjustable, but Amazon reviewers praise it for its ease of assembly, sturdiness, and price. Supports up to 385 lbs.

An Amazon reviewer said: “You can buy a stronger bench than this, but you’ll probably need this bench for a moderate exercise program at home.”

AmazonBasics Weight Bench, $80

$80 at Amazon

