How to find and remove duplicate photos from Apple Photos and Google Photos





Duplicating photos and videos takes up space on your disk (and the cloud) and can be very cumbersome with a lot to sift through when trying to find the desired file. Thankfully, from Apple Photos to Google Photos to Dropbox, there are plenty of options to eliminate duplicates and ensure you only have one copy of each photo and clip.

Of course, duplication is absolutely necessary when it comes to backing up files to multiple locations and multiple devices, but we were talking about multiple copies of the same photo or video being duplicated between backups. These copies are completely redundant and can be safely erased.

This guide also covered exact reproductions rather than similar photos that differ very slightly. In most cases, these are placed close together in your library so you can quickly review them and decide which ones to keep.

How to free up space in Google Photos

Google Photos cannot add photos or videos that have already been uploaded.Screenshot: Google Photos

In fact, Google Photos will stop you from uploading duplicate files. If you specify a folder of files to upload, and all those photos and videos are already in your library, the upload behavior will occur, but no copies will be created where they are not actually created. need to do it.

Now everything is organized in the cloud, but what about on your computer (or mobile phone)? delete the originals you have so they’re all in the cloud and not duplicates, and redownload when you need a local copy.

Google Photos no longer gives you the option to keep your cloud library in sync with your local hard drive folder. If you want a backup copy (which we recommend you do), you’ll need to download it manually or use Google Takeout.

How to free up space in Apple Photos

Apple Photos comes with a duplicate finder. Screenshot: Apple Photos

If you use Apple Photos to manage your photos and videos, you can take advantage of the built-in duplicate search feature. If you’re using a Mac, launch the Photos app and find the duplicate entry in the left navigation bar. You will see identical copies of your photos and videos,[x 項目を結合]You can click to leave only one.

On your iPhone or iPad, go to the Photos app, tap Albums, and scroll down to find the Duplicates entry. Selecting this will show you the photos and videos that have exact copies in your library.next to the entry in the list.[結合]Tap the button to remove duplicates.

Duplicate photos and videos will not disappear instantly. for 30 days[最近削除した]You can find them in your album and restore them before the 30-day period expires or manually delete them permanently.

How to free up space for photos in Dropbox

Dropbox finds duplicate files. Screenshot: Dropbox

Of course, Dropbox handles all kinds of files, not just photos and videos, but it comes with its own duplicate file finder that you can use to eradicate multiple copies of the same image or video clip that have infiltrated your Dropbox folders. I’m here. .

This must be done using Dropbox on the web. Go to the folder where all your photos and videos are stored (or use his Dropbox folder in the root) and[整理]Click[重複の検索]Choose. Search for a while and you should see duplicates.

The right side shows the number of copies of each file found. You can click the dropdown menu to view individual copies and select duplicates to remove. Changes are synced to devices with Dropbox installed.

The best third-party programs to free up space in your photo library

Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro does a comprehensive job. Screenshot: Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro

There are tons of third-party programs that identify and remove duplicate photos and videos stored on your computer. Some are free, but if this is a serious issue for you, it’s worth paying as it usually means you get a more comprehensive, reliable, and more professional product.

Gemini 2 ($20 after free trial) is a popular duplicate file finder for macOS. It works quickly and can explore every nook and cranny of the system to find not only exact matches, but similar photos as well. On Windows, AllDup is very effective and easy to use and released as freeware. Many freeware tools are unreliable and filled with ads, but this is not one of them.

Another comprehensive option is Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro. I like it because it works on Windows, macOS, Android and iOS. It costs $40, but you can try it for free and it gives you tons of options for where to search and how exactly to match between duplicates.

