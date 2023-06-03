Ethics of Innovation and the Future of Humanity in Generative AI





AI has the potential to change the social, cultural and economic structure of the world. Just as television, mobile phones, and the Internet have prompted massive transformations, the development of generative AI like ChatGPT will create new opportunities that humanity has yet to envision.

But with great power comes great risk. It’s no secret that generative AI is raising new ethical and privacy issues, and one of the biggest risks is society’s irresponsible use of this technology. To avoid such consequences, it is important that innovation does not outweigh accountability. New regulatory guidelines must be developed at the same pace that tech giants are launching new AI applications.

To fully understand the moral conundrum surrounding generative AI and its potential impact on the future of the world’s population, we need to take a step back and understand these large-scale language models, which We need to understand how we can create positive change and where we may fall short.

Generative AI Challenges

Humans answer questions based on their genetic makeup (disposition), education, self-learning, and observation (nurture). Machines like ChatGPT, on the other hand, have the world’s data at your fingertips. Just as human biases affect our responses, AI output is also biased by the data it was trained on. Because the data is comprehensive and often contains many perspectives, the answer generative AI provides depends on how you ask the question.

AI has access to trillions of terabytes of data, allowing users to focus their attention through rapid engineering and programming to make their output more accurate. This is not a negative if this technology is used to suggest actions, but the reality is that generative AI can be used to make decisions that affect human lives.

For example, when using a navigation system, a human specifies a destination and a machine calculates the fastest route based on things like road traffic data. But when a navigation system is asked to determine a destination, does its behavior match the desired outcome of a human? Rather than producing new knowledge or making decisions, generative AI is designed to simulate thinking in human language based on previously witnessed patterns. I’m here. Using technology for this kind of use case raises legal and ethical concerns.

Real-world use cases Low-risk applications

Low-risk and ethically-guaranteed applications mostly focus on assistive approaches that involve humans and hold humans accountable.

For example, if ChatGPT is used in a university literature class, professors can use their knowledge of technology to help students discuss the topic at hand and test their understanding of the content. . Here, AI is successful in supporting creative thinking and broadening students’ horizons as a supplementary educational tool when students can read teaching materials and evaluate AI-simulated ideas in comparison to their own. increase.

Medium risk application

Some applications carry moderate risk and require additional criticism based on regulations, but when used correctly, the benefits may outweigh the risks. For example, AI can recommend treatments and procedures based on a patient’s medical history and patterns it identifies in similar patients. But if patients follow its recommendations without consulting a human medical professional, the consequences can be disastrous. The final decision and how the medical data is used is up to the patient, but generative AI should not be used to create care plans without proper checks and balances.

dangerous applications

High-risk applications are characterized by a lack of human accountability and AI-driven autonomous decision-making. For example, it is unthinkable under Japanese law for an AI judge to preside over a court. Judges and lawyers can use her AI to conduct investigations and suggest courses of action for defenses and prosecutors, but changing the technology to take on the role of judges poses a different threat. will be Judges are trustees of the rule of law, bound by a conscience that the law and AI do not have. In the future, there may be ways for AI to treat people fairly and without prejudice, but in its current state, only humans can answer for their actions.

Immediate steps towards accountability

We are at an important stage in the regulatory process for generative AI, and applications like this really need to be considered. As we continue to research AI behavior and develop guidelines, there are no easy answers, but there are four steps you can take now to minimize your immediate risks.

Self-Governance: All organizations should adopt a framework for the ethical and responsible use of AI within their companies. Autonomy can show what works and what doesn’t before regulations are formulated and made legal. Testing: A comprehensive testing framework should follow basic rules of data consistency, such as detecting data bias, rules for providing sufficient data for all demographics and groups, and truthfulness of data. It is important. Testing for these biases and inconsistencies ensures that disclaimers and warnings apply to the final output, just like a prescription drug with all its potential side effects. Testing should be ongoing and should not be limited to a single feature release. Act responsibly: No matter how intelligent generative AI becomes, human assistance is critical. By ensuring that AI-driven actions pass through human filters, we can ensure that AI is used responsibly and that practices are controlled by humans and managed right from the start. Ongoing risk assessment: Considering whether a use case falls into low, medium, or high risk categories can be complex, but is applied to ensure the appropriate level of governance. help determine the appropriate guidelines that should be followed. A one-size-fits-all approach does not lead to effective governance.

ChatGTP is just the tip of the generative AI iceberg. This technology is advancing at breakneck speed, and taking responsibility now will determine how AI innovation impacts the global economy, as well as many other outcomes. We are at an interesting place in human history where our humanity is being questioned by technology that seeks to replicate us.

A bold new world awaits and we must come together and be ready to face it.

Dr. Rolf Schwartzman is a member of Icertis’ Information Security Advisory Board.

Monish Darda is the co-founder and chief technology officer of Icertis.

