Kim McConnell Editorial on Agricultural Progress

Published: June 3, 2023

A farmer was preparing to fly a drone over his fields.

Kim McConnell

Alberta’s agricultural sector is much different today than it was 50 years ago. Forget the fixed image of agriculture. It’s no longer your grandparents’ farm, no overalls, no red barns, no rakes.

Article content

Technology has transformed how farms look and operate, and how farmers manage their crops, livestock, soil and grasslands. Today’s farms are high-tech and high-touch, and future innovation promises even greater opportunities.

Innovation is the lifeblood of many industries, and agriculture is no exception. For more than a century, Canadian research has developed new crops, pioneered new production, and designed and manufactured technologically advanced farm equipment. These innovations are sought after and adopted worldwide.

Today, agtech innovations are changing the face of agriculture. Technological advances such as precision agriculture, genomics, fertilizers and drones are already transforming Alberta’s agricultural industry, improving yields, quality and efficiency.

Precision agriculture uses tools such as yield monitors, GPS mapping, and variable rate technology to accurately map and manage crop and soil data. This enables farmers to make informed decisions about fertilizing, irrigating and planting, increasing efficiency and productivity.

Article content

Advanced genomics and selective breeding are widely used in Alberta’s crop and livestock industries to improve productivity, efficiency and nutrition.

Advances in fertilizer technology can help crop farmers reduce emissions. Precise application and management of his 4R nutrients will change the way farmers apply fertilizer. In addition, farmers are using new technologies, such as smart fertilizers that adapt to crops and climate conditions, and fertilizers made from municipal waste, to further contribute to sustainable agriculture.

Drones and robots are also being used in agriculture, where they can monitor fields and replace human tasks, from assessing crop health and monitoring livestock to detecting weeds and pests. For example, robots can milk cows, feed and water animals, and plant and harvest greenhouse crops.

But the innovation doesn’t end there. Many technological advances are on the horizon.

Farmers are increasingly using artificial intelligence and machine learning to predict crop yields and identify areas of their fields suffering from stress or disease. The Internet will connect farm equipment, sensors, accounting and traceability software, enabling farmers to make more accurate and profitable decisions.

Article content

Blockchain technology is being tested in the agricultural sector to increase supply chain transparency and traceability. This allows the agrifood industry to track products from farm to fork, provide consumers with information about the origin of food, and ensure the integrity of food safety standards.

Advances in processing expand Alberta’s opportunities in value-added agriculture. In the future, the energy and agriculture sectors will work together to produce biofuels from waste such as animal fats, off-grade canola and new Alberta crops such as camelina.

These are just some of the technologies that continue to transform Alberta’s agricultural industry.

Nevertheless, significant barriers still exist that prevent agriculture from reaching its full potential. These include challenges related to regulatory approvals, infrastructure development and investment attraction.

Canada is notorious for slow regulatory approval, and regulations vary from country to country. This limits access to technology and tools, putting Alberta and Canada’s agriculture at a disadvantage. Regulatory approvals at all levels of government need to be made more streamlined and efficient.

Article content

Also, infrastructure, particularly broadband capacity, rail transport and the limitations of the Port of Vancouver are significant challenges that need improvement. Alberta should consider supporting projects that require significant public investment. This is because the profits derived from it support agriculture and other industries in the state.

Finally, attracting investment is the third challenge, in the range of $20 million to $100 million, to move commodity products up the value chain, especially in areas such as value-added processing. Alberta must continue its efforts to make it an attractive place for investment and growth.

Addressing these barriers will allow Alberta’s agricultural industry to capitalize on the full potential of technology.

Kim McConnell is a Canadian agricultural expert and contributor to the Alberta Business Council. This column is part of a series of discussion papers by the Business Council called Missions and Moonshots, on how Alberta can maximize its potential in three key areas of the economy: food, health and energy. Find out what

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but the article continues below.

