Polkadot Decoded 2023 Brings the Web3 Community to Denmark





4th edition of flagship event bringing Web3’s largest multi-chain ecosystem together for Polkadot community’s largest annual gathering

Polkadot Decoded 2023, the 4th flagship annual event of the Polkadot ecosystem, will be held live online in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 28th and 29th, featuring the most impressive speaker roster yet To do.

The most established figures from the burgeoning Polkadot community, including healthy acts from Parachain, will be joined by senior figures from telecommunications, aviation, music, gaming, non-profits and government.

Some of these speakers will represent companies that have already announced partnerships with ecosystem teams, while others will reveal entirely new relationships with Polkadot. Featured speakers include:

Maurizio Beni, Heathrow Advisor and Co-Founder, Aventus Aviation Mischa Vitteri, Head of Managed Services, Deloitte AG Jeffrey Edel, MeWe, Chairman and CEO Robert Habermeyer, Polkadot Founder Sunder Huang Ruthbrook, BCG Plantinion Associate Director David Palmer, Vodafone Blockchain Lead Dr. Joachim Schwerin, European Commission Chief Economist, Parity Technologies Co-Founder and CEO, Biehorn Wagner

Following daytime talks on the first day, Web3’s women’s networking event concludes the proceedings. Off-site entertainment will be provided by her Public Pressure on the Web3 music platform and will feature songs selected by her star DJ, Cristina Lazic. At the nationally renowned venue Culture Box, Thursday’s closing party is hosted by global leaders in electronic music, Beatport.

The event is hosted by Parity Technologies, a major contributor to the Polkadot network. Bjrn Wagner, CEO of Parity Technologies, said: “Since the beginning of the year, a wide range of notable companies have been introduced to the Polkadot ecosystem, and that is reflected in our most powerful line-up of speakers to date.” As a community, Polkadot has grown dramatically with the arrival of major projects with large user bases, and this year’s Polkadot Decoded provides a great opportunity to bring them all together. Decoded has become a popular event our community looks forward to and we hope many of you will come to Copenhagen.

Tickets are free, but a $99 deposit is required in advance. The deposit will be refunded upon arrival at the venue. All tickets give you access to:

All talks including online streams Closing party hosted by Beatport Complimentary snacks and soft drinks on site Complimentary NFT

With a thriving startup scene and an open and collaborative culture, Copenhagen was chosen because of its reputation as a hub for innovation and technological progress. Kusnehallen, one of his most famous venues in Copenhagen, attracts a sizeable in-person audience, with people from all over the world watching his streams live, as well as in Europe, Latin America, China and elsewhere. You can join a viewing party. united states of america.

The two-day event brings together builders, developers, and investors from across the Danish Polkadot ecosystem, bringing the community together for workshops, panels, networking, firesides, and BarCamp-style chat. Polkadot Decoded showcases the breadth of a vibrant multi-chain ecosystem and fosters an ongoing movement to build a better web. About 100 speakers will speak across four stages.

Main Stage – Featuring keynote speakers, presentations of the Polkadot vision, and exciting updates and announcements. Impact Stage – High-level talks on the Polkadot movement and the projects and teams driving progress towards realizing the full potential of Web3. Tech Stage – An interactive hands-on session for developers and enthusiasts to dive deep into the technology of his Polkadot and its ecosystem. Ecosystem Showcase Stage – A project presentation and demo highlighting the different ways Polkadot powers his Web3 builder.

Last year’s Polkadot Decoded attracted over 12,000 attendees from 153 countries, both in person and virtually. An on-demand video shared in the weeks following the event has amassed nearly 350,000 views, demonstrating the global interest in news emanating from the most important event on the Polkadot calendar.

Follow @PolkadotDecoded on Twitter or visit decoded.polkadot.network for updates on this year’s speaker lineup and agenda.

###

Polkadot is a network that provides the technological advances necessary to make blockchain technology practical, accessible, scalable, interoperable, and future-proof. Remove restrictions and barriers to entry, thereby fostering innovation, growing the distributed technology space, and realizing the vision of Web3.

With some of the world’s leading blockchain innovators, core engineers, Rust developers and solution architects, Parity Technologies has offices in Berlin, London and Lisbon. In May 2020 he launched Polkadot in collaboration with the Web3 Foundation and continues to support and develop the network.

