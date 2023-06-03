CACI is working with a San Antonio-based museum to support future STEM professionals.Deet Gray and Todd Probert Quotes





CACI’s Philanthropy Department collaborated with the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology as part of an effort to build the science, technology, engineering, and math talent of the future.

Under this partnership, CACI Cares will sponsor two new SAMSAT initiatives that support the museum’s mission to advance youth education and opportunity in STEM and what comes next, based in Reston, Virginia. The company made the announcement on Thursday.

CACI works closely with the U.S. Air Force on its important missions and is an active member of the San Antonio community, says Chris, CACI’s President of Business and IT Solutions and a seven-time Wash100 award winner. said Deet Gray.

As we continue to grow our presence in the field, our support for STEM education and SAMSAT will enable future talent to consider careers in national security, she added.

Sponsored programs include SAMSAT’s new Tech Port Innovation Center and the interactive CACI Cyber ​​City exhibit, a Lego model of San Antonio built with the company’s City Block technology. This software-based cyber-physical modeling and simulation tool enables cybersecurity professionals, network administrators, and security testers of industrial control systems and operational technology to train and perform cybersecurity operations.

“City Block leverages virtual reality, 3D modeling and other technologies to help our military partners prepare for the digital battlefield of the future,” said CACI President, National Security and Innovative Solutions, Wash100 Award two-time winner Todd Probert elaborates.

To build the model, CACI staff volunteered over 200 hours with the help of over 20 STEM student contributors.

Probert expressed the organization’s excitement about software being used to train young minds. CACI said it would encourage these students to join the company and help in its efforts to protect the United States from cyber threats.

Founded in 2016, SAMSAT was founded to support STEM education while connecting K-12 students, universities, industry, federal agencies, and nonprofits throughout the San Antonio area. rice field.

The museum now offers educational opportunities through tours, online programs, and mobile demonstrations, as well as STEM camps, clubs, and adult-focused events.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://executivegov.com/2023/06/caci-joins-forces-with-samsat-to-empower-future-stem-professionals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos