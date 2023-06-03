Sanyo opens new office in Europe to continue promoting global business environment





SHANGHAI, June 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In May 2023, following CIC’s Boston branch in the United States, SANYO will move to The Shard London and CIC Rotterdam to rapidly advance the globalization of its business environment. Each will open a new office.

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., headquartered in Shanghai, China, is a world-leading state-owned high-tech biotechnology company focused on the research and development and services of innovative biological medicines. The company is committed to solving core unsolved challenges in the R&D and industrialization of innovative biologics and fulfilling its mission to “make discovering innovative biologics easier, everywhere.” I’m in. At present, Sanyo has established a world-leading core technology platform for integrating research and development and preclinical development of innovative biological medicines, and has built a world-class “super trillion innovative drug lead molecule library”. ” is held. Relying on three major industry-leading innovative pharmaceutical R&D technology platforms, “Super Trillion, Integration, Intelligence”, Sanyu is highly competitive in providing one-stop services in the preclinical integrated R&D process. there is.

By the end of 2022, Sanyo has established a team of nearly 300 innovative biopharmaceutical R&D professionals and built a world-class innovative pharmaceutical R&D lab covering an area of ​​over 20,000 square meters. The company has penetrated the market through its ‘4C’ business services (Differentiated CRO, Integrated CDO, Collaborative CPO, Distinctive CRS). Sanyo has established business partnerships with over 600 pharmaceutical companies, pharmaceutical R&D institutes, diagnostic reagents and product development companies around the world. Its business network covers China, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world.

The Shard is one of London’s famous landmarks. Located in the heart of the city’s transport system, it is London’s business hub with world-class office facilities. Leveraging The Shard’s excellent connectivity, Sanyo will maintain close communication with its overseas customers and provide them with high-quality services.

Holland CIC is a branch of the Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC) in the Netherlands, located in Rotterdam, the second largest city in the Netherlands. Known as the ‘Gateway to Europe’, Rotterdam is an important port linking Europe, America, Asia, Africa and Australia. The CIC Rotterdam settlement will enable SANYO to better utilize local and neighborhood resources to provide more convenient and high-quality biopharmaceutical-related services to its international customers.

With an international product and marketing team of dozens of professionals, a global business network layout, a strong new drug R&D platform, and a complete business service system, Sanyo has built a strong presence in marketing networks in China, the United States and Europe. Maximize your role. We will continue to drive the breakthrough development of the global business environment and move forward to become an innovative pharmaceutical research and development service provider with global influence.

