Configuring a third-party SAML identity provider for Apigee





This article describes how to configure a SAML identity provider (Auth0 in this case) for logging into the Apigees Integrated Developer Portal.

The traditional way to log into the Apigee Integrated Developer Portal is through the built-in Identity Provider option. Users must pass their credentials (username and password; if not an existing user, they must register) to the integrated portal for authentication. When you create a new portal, the built-in identity provider is configured and enabled. To understand the sign-in experience from the user’s perspective, see Signing in to the Portal Using User Credentials (Built-in Provider).

You can now configure the Apigee Integrated Developer Portal with third-party identity providers that support Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML), a standard protocol for enforcing single sign-on (SSO). SSO authentication using SAML allows you to log in to the Apigee Integrated Developer Portal using an existing account registered with your identity provider without creating a new account. The SAML integration feature is currently in preview.

Configuring SAML as an identity provider for your integrated developer portal provides the following benefits:

Set up the Developer Program once and reuse it across multiple integrated portals. Select a developer program when creating an integrated developer portal. Easily update or change your developer program as your requirements evolve.

Take full control of user management. Connect her company’s SAML server to the integrated developer portal. When a user leaves the organization and is deprovisioned centrally, she can no longer authenticate with her SSO service to use the integrated developer portal.

To configure your SAML provider, you need to configure a service provider (Apigee) and an identity provider (such as Auth0) as follows:

Service provider configuration (Apigee)

in the side navigation bar[発行]>[ポータル]to display the list of portals.

on the portal landing page[アカウント]Click.Alternatively, in the portal dropdown in the top navigation bar[アカウント]can also be selected.

Click the Authentication tab.

In the Identity Providers section, click the SAML provider type.

Select the Enabled checkbox to enable the identity provider.

Click Save.

