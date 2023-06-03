Like Google Street View: NVision’s quantum technology allows MRI imaging to show metabolic abnormalities





NVision leverages quantum technology to improve the accuracy of MRI imaging by a factor of 100,000 using existing machines.

A German start-up that greatly enhances MRI imaging could save lives by allowing doctors to see more quickly and accurately whether cancer treatments are working.

NVisions’ hyperpolarization technology uses quantum physics to enhance the magnetic signal of molecules in the human body up to 100,000 times using standard MRI.

Using this technology, MRI images can show cellular changes at the metabolic level, giving us much more information than the tissue level, allowing us to determine whether a cancer treatment is working or whether a tumor has spread. can be revealed within days instead of months.

Some patients don’t have time. CEO Sela Broche told Euronews Next:

NVisions’ technology aims to turn MRI imaging into an entirely different ball game, he said.

How does MRI work and what makes this technology different?

MRI uses the magnetic properties of water to identify where it is in the body and how surrounding tissues affect it. Water in blood looks different than water in muscle or skin, resulting in different magnetic signatures that create an anatomical image of the body.

This signal is very strong because we have a lot of water in our bodies. But what MRI lacks is in detecting other small molecules in the body, also known as metabolites, Brosh explained.

Metabolism is life, how we survive and how tumors and cancers use energy to survive and grow, Brosh explained. What we are doing is turning MRI into a large-scale metabolic imager.

NVisions’ technology focuses on making the signals from these metabolites stronger and easier to read on existing equipment, rather than making MRI machines stronger or more sensitive.

The start-up chose the metabolite pyruvate, which is essentially a cancer-favorite sugar. What NVision does is take this sugar and manipulate the nuclear spin on its carbon atoms to enhance the molecule’s magnetic signal by a factor of 100,000 on a standard MRI.

NVisions CTO Eli Schwartz says it’s these rotations on the atoms that MRI really captures. The problem with MRI is that most rotations are not oriented in one direction, but all rotations work well together. Some are rising, some are falling, and they cancel each other out.

What we do with certain sugars, he explained, is to steer all, or almost all of them in one direction.

Sounds complicated? Imagine trying to count tiny toy soldiers scattered across the floor. Counting is much easier when everything is neatly lined up.

Kind of like Google Street View for cells

Not only is it easier for MRI to detect these signals, it also allows us to interpret more information from them.

One example of an additional layer of information is the difference between using Google Maps and Google Street View. On a map, roads are just lines. But if you zoom in and explore like Google Street View, you’ll see what it really looks like, what looks orderly, and what doesn’t.

It is very important to have metabolites visible on MRI images. This will allow medical professionals to track how the body is processing and where things are not working properly.

When pyruvate enters normal cells, some of it is converted to lactate, but only in small amounts. However, cancer cells produce much more lactic acid than normal. So finding this overproduction of lactate could give doctors the confidence to pinpoint tumors and see where they’re growing.

Brosh explained that it tracks sugars in real time as they enter cells and transform into other metabolites. It’s a whole new dimension that MRI can offer.

Think of an MRI as a snapshot of a car in a parking lot. They still exist, so I know what they look like, but I know nothing about how they work. But when you give them fuel and watch them drive around, you can see that there’s a problem, which cars aren’t keeping their lanes, and which cars are speeding and posing a hazard. .

That’s exactly what was going on here. Brosh said he feeds the cells fuel and sees how it’s used.

Is this safe?

NVision prepares this quantum sugar in its Ulm, Germany laboratory and purifies it for safe injection.

These are all substances that occur naturally in the body and are completely harmless because they are injected under normal physiological conditions, said Anna Parker, Senior Director of NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) Hyperpolarization at NVisions. Stated.

A big advantage of MRI, he added, is that, unlike PET-CT scans and X-rays, which expose you to radiation, it’s harmless and can be examined as many times as needed without damaging it over time.

However, the polarizing effect of NVisions technology only lasts for a few minutes, so it should be done immediately before the MRI scan.

All a healthcare professional needs to do is place the vial containing the NVisions Quantum Sugars into the hyperpolarizer. The machine uses parahydrogen to supercharge the fluid within two minutes of her, after which it is ready to inject the patient.

According to NVision, some of the world’s leading cancer research centers include Memorial Sloan Kettering, MD Anderson and Mass General (Massachusetts General Hospital) in the US and University College London, Cambridge and ETH Zurich in Europe. is testing the technology. The first systems will be purchased and delivered in the first quarter of his 2024.

Alzheimer’s disease as well as cancer

General Electric has developed a competing hyperpolarization technology, already in use, but unlike the similarly tiny NVision, it requires very low temperatures.

Thus, the German start-up has hundreds of thousands of patients using its technology, following the Nespresso model of providing both a polarizing machine and a kit (equivalent to a coffee pod) to be injected into every patient. We hope to be able to scale quickly for this reason. Patient.

At the moment, NVision’s primary target is cancer, but being able to trace metabolism on images could help to identify heart disease, neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, and even rheumatic diseases long before symptoms become apparent. The company says it may be able to detect disease. .

Brosh said he believes all these diseases are preceded by metabolic changes.

NVision is also exploring how the technology can help see how new organs are taken up after transplantation, and how it can be used as a powerful chemical analysis tool using NMR spectroscopy. . Simply put, analyzing chemical fingerprints could help scientists identify mixtures of unknown molecules.

Parker said he hopes it will also enable entirely new ways of doing NMR spectroscopy and chemical analysis, as it is the backbone of many kinds of scientific research.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/next/2023/06/02/nvision-imaging-quantum-tech-allows-mri-imaging-to-show-metabolism-gone-awry-fight-cancer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

