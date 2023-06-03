Google: Google is bringing AI-powered search to Gmail. Here’s how it works:





Google’s AI push in recent months has gained considerable momentum. First came Bard’s generative AI chatbot/assistant, then AI-powered features in his Google Workspace. Now Google has revealed that it is bringing the power of AI to his Gmail. Searching in Gmail can be hit and miss. Searching for something specific requires a fairly precise keyword, but sometimes users forget it. Google has announced that AI-powered search will be available in Gmail starting today. As part of its effort to improve his search experience in Gmail on mobile, he said in a blog post, Google introduced features that let you find exactly what you’re looking for with less effort. What is the new search feature? Google says: We use machine learning models to show you the best matches to your search query using search terms, most recent emails, and other relevant factors. When you search in Gmail, results appear at the top of the list in a dedicated section, followed by all results sorted by most recent. This much-requested feature puts the most relevant information first, making it faster and easier to find specific emails and files, Google said in a blog post. Google also said that while this is a rapid rollout, it could take 15 days or more before all users have access to the feature. This feature is available to all Google Workspace customers and users with her personal Google account. Meanwhile, Google has started incorporating generative AI into Gmail to make writing easier. This feature is currently only available in the US and for Google Workspace customers only. However, we expect it to roll out to other regions sooner or later.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/gadgets-news/google-brings-ai-powered-search-to-gmail-heres-how-it-will-work/articleshow/100719584.cms

