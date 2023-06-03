Team develops electronic skin that can sense touch





By Lisa M. Krieger

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Scientists at Stanford University have developed a soft, stretchy electronic skin that can speak directly to the brain, using strategies that mimic the sensory feedback of real skin. Improving this strategy could give hope to millions of people with prosthetic legs.

“We were inspired by a natural system and wanted to mimic it,” said Weichen Wang, who published the team’s success in Science. “One day, we may not only be able to help patients regain their motor function, but they may also be able to help them regain their senses.”

Much faster, larger and more sophisticated circuits are needed before the so-called “e-skin” is expected by people.

But in a breakthrough, the device was a resounding success in laboratory rats. When the researchers pressed on the rat’s electronic skin to send an electronic pulse to the brain, the rat responded by twitching its paws.

Scientists have long dreamed of building prosthetic limbs that not only restore movement, but also sense pressure, temperature, vibration and more to help restore a more normal quality of life. Damage or amputation of the skin causes so much disruption to the sensory and motor loops that even simple tasks like feeling or grasping objects become difficult.

“You can have a glass of beer, and if it doesn’t feel cold, you’re not getting the right taste,” says Ravinder Dahiya, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Northeastern University in Boston. I am researching the use of flexible electronics to develop artificial skin.

Electronic skin can also be used to give robots similar sensations to humans. This is critical for safety in industries where robots and humans are in physical contact, such as tool handover on the manufacturing floor.

But haptics are complicated. Human skin has millions of receptors that sense being poked, pushed, squeezed, or burned. It responds by sending electrical pulses through nerves to the brain. The brain sends information back, telling the muscles to move.

And biological skin is soft and can stretch repeatedly over decades.

A team at Stanford University, led by chemical engineering professor Zhenan Bao, has been working on e-skin designs for several years. But previous efforts used rugged electronics and 30 volt power, required 10 batteries and were unsafe. And it could not withstand continuous elongation without losing its electrical properties.

“The hurdle was not to find mechanisms that mimic the amazing sensory capabilities of human touch, but to integrate them using only skin-like materials,” Bao said in a statement.

The new e-skin is revolutionary because it uses a network layer of stretchable organic transistors that sense and transmit electrical signals. When sandwiched, the layers are only about 25-50 microns thick, making them paper-thin, similar to skin.

The network acts as a sensor and is designed to sense pressure, temperature, strain and chemicals. They convert this sensory information into electrical pulses.

And the e-skin runs on as little as 5 volts of power.

To test the system, a team at Stanford University implanted it in a live rat. When they touched the rat’s electronic skin, the wires sent pulses to the rat’s brain, specifically an area called the somatosensory cortex, which is responsible for processing bodily sensations.

The rats’ brains responded by sending electrical signals to their legs. This was done using devices called synapses, which mimic connections in the nervous system and amplify and transmit signals from the brain to the muscles.

The mouse’s legs twitched. Importantly, the movement responded to different levels of pressure, said Dr. Wang, an engineering doctor. and first author of a new paper. For example, the team was able to increase leg movement by pushing harder on the electronic skin, which increased the frequency of the signal and the output of the transistor.

When tested on humans, the device does not require implanted wires to send sensory information to the brain. Rather, the researchers envision using wireless communication between the e-skin and the electrical stimulator next to the nerve.

Joe McTernan of the American Association for Orthopedic and Prosthetics said research like this could help advance the technology and one day provide real-time biofeedback to people who have lost a limb.

“Although this skin technology is fairly new, there has been significant research and development in recent years focused on creating a positive tactile experience for patients,” he said.

Alejandro Karniser Lombarte, a bioelectronics expert at the University of Cambridge, told Nature that the Stanford team’s closed-loop system, from sensation to muscle movement, is “very exciting and a proof of concept.”

In the field of prostheses, most researchers tend to work on individual components, he said. “It’s not easy to put these things together in order.”

Dahiya praised the team’s success in building flexible electronics and making them work. “That’s where they did a great job,” he said.

But there is still a missing piece to the puzzle, he says, and that is the creation of memories. Unlike his e-skin from Stanford University, human skin can learn and predict how objects will feel.

There is one more challenge. Currently, the signal is sent too slowly to be useful. The flow of information through the team’s flexible carbon-based transistors is slower than traditional silicon-based transistors, he said.

With such delays, “you don’t get the feel of it,” said Dahiya. “And the lack of realization creates a practical bottleneck.”

Wang said the next step for Stanford University is to pack more and different sensors into the e-skin to more closely mimic the many sensations of the human hand.

“We are scaling up,” he said. “It will evolve further.

“This whole area is under development,” he said. “It will take many more generations of development to reach our goals.”

Further information: Weichen Wang et al, Neuromorphic sensorimotor loops embodied by monolithically integrated low-voltage soft e-skins, Science (2023). DOI: 10.1126/science.ade0086

Distributed by 2023 MediaNews Group, Inc. Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Quote: Team develops touch-sensitive electronic skin (June 3, 2023) Retrieved June 3, 2023 from https://techxplore.com/news/2023-05-team-electronic-skin.html

