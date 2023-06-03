Google has become an advertising page.





Ranking on Google has always been quite a challenge for new websites, as the top positions are usually occupied by sponsored posts. Ads are Google’s primary source of revenue, so it’s no surprise that the company is looking for ways to monetize its AI-powered search engine. The search engine is already considering generating revenue through AI-powered responses to search queries.

For example, when a user asks what factors to consider when buying a CPU, the generative AI not only answers the query, but also suggests CPUs along with market ratings. Tech blogs have been doing this for years, so it doesn’t cost much for companies like Google to monetize marketplaces through affiliate marketing.

There is one problem though. The problem is that the articles generated by AI-based search engines are of poor quality and are mere imitations of the originals.

Google’s new Search Generative Experience (SGE), currently available in limited beta testing, transforms your site from a search engine that provides links to the best content to a publication that provides your own mini-articles. Instead of hiring expert writers for this task, Google employs AI to analyze data from human-generated content and generate advice that lacks expertise and authority.

But as tech experts point out, AI-generated articles aren’t the best articles to follow. If you follow the general article, the search engine will show you a list of older processors that are no longer the best CPUs available today. The top choice is the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, but it hasn’t been the top processor in over a year. There’s also a link to the Core i5-10400, which is 3 generations old. This is useless advice.

Similarly, if a user searches for “hiking backpack for kids” on the new version of Google, the AI ​​could show ads for specific backpacks and tips on choosing the best backpack for kids. Google said.

Vice President and General Manager of Advertising Jerry Dischler said in an interview that this new approach to interacting with Google Search is simpler and more convenient. He believes it can lead to new commercial opportunities and provide an enjoyable user experience.

PAID IS THE NEW ORGANIC

Amazon is known as a marketplace where sellers can sell their products. However, as soon as the product started working well on the platform, Amazon cloned it and sold it under the brand name Amazon Basics.

Google is now planning to follow a similar path. It was once recognized as one of the best search engines, providing accurate results at incredible speed. But Google is now launching its own AI-based generative search engine, where users will find his AI-generated content on Google at the top of the results page, followed by sponsored organic posts. Now

Before Microsoft introduced the idea of ​​generative AI-based chatbots to generate search results, even Google believed that expertise should be the only indicator of ranking. Just a few months ago, this search engine announced that he would use EAT (Expertise, Authority and Trust) to determine content ranking. In other words, content from experienced authors with subject matter expertise should rank high, while unreliable advice from unproven content farmers should rank low.

However, Google seems to have found a way to generate additional revenue from its new AI-powered generative search engine. In the future, if there is concern that AI will pick up illegal sources to generate answers (as it does now), Google will ensure that when websites are selected to generate answers, It is believed that they may offer a solution of paying Google.

