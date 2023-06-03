Google Pixel 8’s Tensor G3 processor specs leaked





Two years ago, Google introduced its first custom SoC Tensor for smartphones. Thanks to our enduring partnership with Samsung’s semiconductor division and our unique engineering talent, our 2nd generation of proprietary his Tensor chips, and the latest his Tensor chips power his Pixel 7 series. I’m here. The project has been criticized for lacking absolute top-tier performance in favor of AI smarts, but the recent success of his Pixel models is undisputed.

Tensor allows Google to leverage its AI expertise to build entirely new experiences that would otherwise not be possible. This is the core of Pixels’ identity. Thanks to a source inside Google, we’ve been able to gain a lot of insight into the upcoming Google Pixel 8 series of smartphones and the Tensor G3 (codename zuma) that will power them. Let’s get straight to the point.

Tensor G3 has a more modern CPU

The Tensor G2 was a less than impressive chipset in terms of CPU performance. At the time of release, all cores were two generations behind the competition. The only real change from the 1st generation chips was the mid-cluster upgrade from the much outdated Cortex-A76 core to the more appropriate Cortex-A78. The chip maintained an unusual 4+2+2 core layout while most other chip vendors used a 4+3+1 layout with a single large core.

With the Tensor G3, Google finally has even more modern cores on the chip. The entire CPU block has been redesigned to use 2022 ARMv9 cores. Did the core layout change as well, leaving the quirky 4+2+2 setup behind and Google introducing an even weirder setup instead?

The Tensor G3 features 9 CPU cores, 4 tiny Cortex-A510, 4 Cortex-A715 and 1 Cortex-X3, all with a frequency boost compared to the previous generation. This should give the Tensor G3 a significant boost in performance, which should match the performance of other his 2022 flagship SoCs (although it falls short of chips that use the newly announced ARMv9.2 cores). We’ll have to see if the Pixel 8s’ cooling solution can handle all those big cores when running at full power.

Tensor G3 (zuma)Tensor G2 (gs201)Tensor (gs101)

big core

Tensor G3 (Zuma)

1x Cortex-X3 @ 3.0GHz

Tensor G2 (gs201)

2x Cortex-X1 @ 2.85GHz

Tensor (gs101)

2x Cortex-X1 @ 2.8GHz

mid core

Tensor G3 (Zuma)

4x Cortex-A715 @ 2.45GHz

Tensor G2 (gs201)

2x Cortex-A78 @ 2.3GHz

Tensor (gs101)

2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.25GHz

small core

Tensor G3 (Zuma)

4x Cortex-A510 @ 2.15GHz

Tensor G2 (gs201)

4x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Tensor (gs101)

4x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

The move to ARMv9 will allow Google to implement new security technologies. Pixel 8 includes Arms Memory Tagging Extensions (MTE) that can prevent some memory-based attacks. Other phones already support MTE in hardware, but Android doesn’t enable it. The Pixel 8 bootloader appears to be the first to implement this interface.

Of course, the big change with ARMv9 is the switch to 64-bit-only code execution. Tensor G2 devices such as the Pixel 7 series no longer support legacy 32-bit apps, but still have onboard 32-bit libraries (in addition to 32-bit capable cores). This changes with the Pixel 8. Phones ship with 64-bit binaries only. However, it is unknown if the Cortex-A510 core is configured with AArch32 support. Either way, the Pixel 8 will give users a 64-bit only experience.

Includes ray tracing graphics

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Graphics have always been a focus of the Google Tensor lineup, even though the latest Tensor G2 hasn’t beaten the performance benchmarks. The original Tensor outperformed the Qualcomms Snapdragon 888 and Samsung Exynos 2100 on the absolutely massive 20-core Mali-G78 config (out of 24 cores), but was quickly overtaken by the newer models. Still, the beefy graphics are useful for neural network applications that run more efficiently on GPUs than Google’s TPUs.

Google has moved to the new Mali-G710, but the Tensor G2 benchmark showed that the 7-core config only provided sustainable performance gains, rather than measurable graphics performance gains. rice field. Pixel 8’s Tensor G3 fixes this issue with a predictable upgrade to Arm Mali-G715.

Tensor G3 (zuma)Tensor G2 (gs201)Tensor (gs101)

GPU core model

Tensor G3 (Zuma)

Mali-G715 (Immortal)

Tensor G2 (gs201)

Mali-G710

Tensor (gs101)

Mali-G78

number of cores

Tensor G3 (Zuma)

Ten

Tensor G2 (gs201)

7

Tensor (gs101)

20

frequency (shader)

Tensor G3 (Zuma)

890MHz

Tensor G2 (gs201)

848MHz

Tensor (gs101)

848MHz

My sources were unable to provide the exact core count, but the details of the various hardware configurations I’ve obtained suggest an MP10 (10 cores) setup. This makes the GPU an Immortalis version of his G715 with ray tracing capabilities.

First smartphone chip with AV1 encoding

The first generation of Google Tensor adopted a hybrid architecture for its video accelerator. It used the same generic Samsung Multi-Function Codec (MFC) IP block as the Exynos chip, but explicitly cut AV1 support. That’s where Google’s custom BigOcean hardware video decoder block comes in. BigOcean supports up to 4K60 AV1 video decoding. Tensor G2 kept the same decoding capabilities, leaving the hardware block mostly unchanged.

Tensor G3 finally upgrades the video block. First, the MFC block now supports 8K30 video decoding/encoding in H.264 and HEVC (no other configuration changes). It’s important to note that at this time, the special internal version of Google Camera used to test the Pixel 8 series doesn’t support recording 8K video, and in my opinion it may continue to do so. I think it’s low quality. The Pixel already suffers from heat during his 4K recordings, not to mention filling up storage quickly.

Tensor G3 (Zuma)Tensor (gs101) | Tensor G2 (gs201)

H.264 decoding

Tensor G3 (Zuma)

8K30 | 4K120 | 720p240 (MFC)

tensor (gs101) | tensor G2 (gs201)

4K120 | 720p240 (MFC)

H.264 encoding

Tensor G3 (Zuma)

8K30 | 4K120 | 720p240 (MFC)

tensor (gs101) | tensor G2 (gs201)

4K120 | 720p240 (MFC)

HEVC decoding

Tensor G3 (Zuma)

8K30 | 4K120 | 720p240 (MFC)

tensor (gs101) | tensor G2 (gs201)

4K120 | 720p240 (MFC)

HEVC encoding

Tensor G3 (Zuma)

8K30 | 4K120 | 720p240 (MFC)

tensor (gs101) | tensor G2 (gs201)

4K120 | 720p240 (MFC)

AV1 decoding

Tensor G3 (Zuma)

4K60 | 1080p120 (Big Wave)

tensor (gs101) | tensor G2 (gs201)

4K60 | 1080p120 (Big Ocean)

AV1 encoding

Tensor G3 (Zuma)

4K30 | 720p240 (Big Wave)

tensor (gs101) | tensor G2 (gs201)

But more importantly, Google’s homegrown BigOcean block has evolved into BigWave. The video decoding capabilities remain the same (up to 4K60 AV1 video), but this block now supports AV1 encoding up to 4K30. This makes Google the first smartphone brand to include his AV1 encoder in mobile devices. The 30fps limit is not ideal for video recording, so it will be interesting to see how this is leveraged.

Improved TPU for AI Smart

Tensor’s main focus is definitely AI. Google’s first-generation Tensor shipped with his TPU inside, codenamed Abrolhos, running at 1.0 GHz, after narrowing down the edgeTPU server ML accelerator down to the Pixel 4s Pixel Neural Core. We achieved excellent performance, especially on natural language processing (NLP) tasks.

The Tensor G2 upgrades its TPU to codename Janeiro and still runs at 1.0 GHz. Google claims it’s up to 60% faster than the original chip for camera and voice tasks. The Tensor G3, as expected, includes a new version of his TPU codenamed Rio running at 1.1GHz. We don’t have concrete performance data at this time, but the Rio should still be a significant upgrade.

Other Tensor G3 improvements for Pixel 8

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Offload more processing with GXP

Tensor G2 introduces a new element that hasn’t been discussed much: Google’s custom Aurora Digital Signal Processor (DSP), also known as GXP. DSPs are processors specialized for tasks such as image processing, and that’s exactly how Google leverages his DSPs. GXP replaces the GPU in many common image processing steps, such as deblurring and local tone mapping (there are many more, but details are lacking and beyond the scope of this article). This makes these common operations faster and more efficient.

Tensor G2 ships with a 4-core 1st Gen GXP (codename amalthea) with 512KB of tightly-coupled memory per core, all running at 975MHz. The Tensor G3 features the latest 2nd Gen GXP (codename callisto) with a similar 4-core, 512 KB/core configuration, with a modest increase in frequency to 1065 MHz.

Fast UFS memory

The Tensor G3 includes a new version of Samsung’s UFS controller and now supports UFS 4.0 storage. UFS 4.0 is a major upgrade to UFS 3.1, doubling the theoretical speed and increasing efficiency by up to 50%.

Other flagship smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra already have UFS4.0 storage. This upgraded controller will allow the Google Pixel 8 to catch up and close the gap.

No major modem upgrades required

One of the major drawbacks of the original Tensor was the weak Samsung Exynos Modem 5123 modem. It lagged other vendors in terms of performance and standards supported, and had major issues with power consumption and heat. Not to mention the initial stability issues, which have been greatly mitigated with software updates.

Tensor G2 switched to Exynos Modem 5300. This improved performance and efficiency, but most of the time it didn’t solve the problem of heat and power consumption. Rumor has it that the Tensor G3 will still use the same modem, but with a slightly different modem.

Tensor G3 will be on Google Pixel 8

That’s all you need to know about Google’s upcoming chip. Tensor gives Google more control over the direction of its smartphone brand, while also allowing it to deliver an experience that cannot be replicated on competing devices. That recipe will be crucial for his Pixel 8 series going forward.

Unlike Tensor G2, which was a more minor refresh, Tensor G3 appears to be a bigger upgrade. Google is looking to gain a competitive edge in general application processing, and CPU and GPU upgrades may help it do just that.

