Digital Transformation Is Inevitable | Tech Cabal





Towards the end of 2022, the Central Bank of Nigeria has announced that it will change the design of national banknotes. The short deposit period of old banknotes and the consequent shortage of supply of new banknotes caused the funding shortfall, which is well documented and criticized.

This shortage will need to be adapted by businesses of all sizes, including friendly neighborhood stores run by owners who have endured cashless payments for years or simply didn’t really need them. meant that All of a sudden, people were buying groceries from their local stores and paying by phone or ATM card. Mobile remittances increased by 230.6% year-on-year in January 2023, and the Nigerian Interbank Payment System (NIBSS) also reported his 118.2% increase in transaction value, according to government data. The owner adapted as his business relied on it. For customers who are cautious about how they spend their physical cash, those who already had digital systems and tools in place before this happened were a top priority. Companies and service providers who have not adapted have lost business to those who have adapted.

Nigeria’s Cash Restriction Policy Has Benefited Mobile Payments | Charts: Ayomide Agbaje, TC Insights

Nigeria’s recent experience is one of many examples of this truth. Digital transformation is no longer an option for organizations. it’s a requirement. It is a train heading to the future, and those who do not get on it will be trapped in a world that will eventually disappear.

Whether an organization is digital native or not, the possibilities and potential for (exponential) technology, data and new ways to create and deliver value are immense.

here are the facts

Non-digitized organizations lag behind sector leaders by 15% in market share and revenue. Choosing to digitally transform could increase the industry’s contribution to GDP by more than $1.25 trillion or decrease by more than $600 billion over the next three years. For organizations in emerging markets, once they miss the train, it’s hard to catch up.

A common argument for not keeping up with the digital transformation is that market organizations in Africa (especially) and the Middle East are themselves lagging behind in adopting the core technologies that enable the digital economy (the underlying internet). It also lacks the right infrastructure to enable an organized effort. A rethink of values ​​does not seem to matter. Because it is believed that there are not enough consumers of value, if any, resulting in white elephants.

Does that make sense?

Where there are lags and where there is leadership, there are opportunities common and unique to both regions. In Africa, for example, initiatives such as the World Bank’s Digital Economy Initiative for Africa and the African Union’s Digital Transformation Strategy for Africa are directing regional and global challenges to uniting the world’s nations. I’m here. digital economy.

In the Middle East, the digital economy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030, contributing to a 40% increase in GDP per capita. Such data show that opportunities exist where they are plentiful, and that efforts are being made to create opportunities where they appear to be non-existent. .

What should I do then?

The technology industry is currently one of the fastest growing industries and the major players in the business world are technology companies. These organizations are considered somewhat separate from more traditional organizations that are not focused on technology-based goods and services. But in the evolving realities of our world, technology can no longer stand alone as a term to describe a particular type of company.

Today’s tech companies are not (just) companies that build apps and cool gadgets. Technology has become a core part of the value created (products and services) as well as how organizations operate across sectors and industries. In the 21st century and beyond, every business must become a technology-enabled digital organization. Because that’s what it takes to participate and thrive in the digital economy. This is especially important for organizations in Africa and the Middle East (AME) where large gaps exist in infrastructure, worker skills, approach to work, technology adoption, policies and data usage. Closing the gaps between organizations, putting in place the right foundational systems, and doing it now will determine and ultimately define which organizations will be successful in the future.

Author profile

Ramid Young and Judith Hassan are Innovation & Strategy Leader and Knowledge & Communications Manager, respectively, at Gummi & Company, an innovation factory operating in Africa and the Middle East.

