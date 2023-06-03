Amazon, Google donations linked to anti-abortion legislators, filings revealed





Amazon, Google and other big companies have donated tens of thousands of dollars to Republican organizations, which in turn fund groups that support anti-abortion lawmakers in North Carolina, according to a new analysis.

The survey, conducted by the nonprofit Center for Political Responsibility and reported by The Guardian on Saturday, found points among businesses and lawmakers who helped pass the state’s new 12-week abortion ban, which goes into effect next month. and connect the dots.

Companies need to know where their money is going, CPA president Bruce Freed told the magazine. This should have been a lesson they should have learned a while ago, but frankly, given what’s happening in North Carolina, it’s now being felt.

In the months since the then-Draft Supreme Court Opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked in May 2022, the North Carolina Republican State Board of Leadership has decried Amazon, Google, Bank of America, Comcast, Intuit, and Wells. A tax return revealed that the company received donations from Fargo.

Donations from large companies included $45,000 from Google, $50,000 from Amazon, and $147,000 from Comcast, according to a CPA survey, along a complex web of organizations. The purpose was to show how it drips.

The RSLC, which works to advance Republican candidates and causes, reportedly donated $5 million to the like-minded Good Government Coalition from June to November 2022. The Good Government Coalition then donated $6.45 million to Citizens for a Better North Carolina, ultimately contributing $1 million each to help elect nine anti-abortion candidates. Did.

Each of these nine legislators voted in favor of a state law banning abortions after the 12th week of pregnancy. Democratic Governor Roy Cooper vetoed the bill, but the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives overturned it. The ban is set to go into effect on July 1.

Of the six companies named in the report, only Intuit responded to a request for comment from The Guardian, noting that the company also donates to Democratic groups and that donations do not necessarily endorse all sides of the recipient. He pointed out that it does not indicate that

A billboard in front of Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California, on February 2, 2023.Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Intuit is nonpartisan and works side-by-side with policymakers and leaders to advocate for its customers, the spokesperson said. We believe engagement with policymakers is essential to a strong democracy, and political giving is one of the many ways Intuit works on behalf of our customers, employees, and the communities we serve. just one.

During the Roe v. Wade reversal trial, several companies released statements proclaiming their support for abortion rights and offering to reimburse employees for out-of-state medical procedures.

North Carolina’s accounting is not the first recent example of a large corporation appearing to contradict its own values ​​through donations.

Just last year, Popular Information reported that Amazon had resumed donating to failed Republican lawmakers in a vote to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Amazon’s bid was previously considered an “unacceptable attempt to undermine legitimate democratic processes.”

