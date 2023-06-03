3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try – Video





Today I'm going to show you 3 settings you should change in Google's Bard AI to protect your security, and 3 prompts you should try. have understood? Here, go to Google's Bard [email protected]. A quick thing you can do to protect your eyes is to use a dark theme. There is a button in the left corner that says "Use dark theme", press it to go dark theme. One of the first settings we need to change in Bard AI is the Bard activity. That's why Google stores every prompt you enter into your chatbot.so to change it [00:00:30] If it's off, go to your bard activity and switch it off. If you turn this off, Google will no longer save all your prompts. The second setting I'd like to change in Bard is the auto-delete feature. If you have bard activity enabled, you will have access to the auto-delete feature. Speaker 1: Back to bard activity. Clicking on it will give you the option to auto-remove all prompts. You can choose not to have it automatically deleted after 3 months, 18 months, or 36 months. [00:01:00] All prompts from the point in time are retained. Here we set it to 3 months. Click Next to save your settings. Now, the last setting I want to try with Bard is when and what to delete. Therefore, if you want to return to the bard activity now, you will need to verify your identity. This basically means that you are signed into Google. You can now delete specific prompts and ranges of prompts. You can delete within the last hour, within the last day, or within all time periods by navigating to this delete dropdown. [00:01:30] custom range. You can select specific prompts to delete.Speaker 1: Click to remove the prompt. You can also remove the prompt from All Day. Click here to remove. This will remove all prompts for the day. You can also go to Prompt Details to see when Prompt Y was executed, why the activity was saved, and manage your bard's activities from this window. When this information window is displayed, [00:02:00] Click on those three little dots to remove that particular prompt or ask for help and feedback. These are 3 simple settings you can change now to protect your privacy and data. Therefore, Google does not store all of that information in the background. So here are three prompts to try out Google's Bard AI that will help you be more productive and get your work done faster. Speaker 1: Bird just announced recently. From now on, we will include images in our English-only responses.So there's something I really want to ask Bird. [00:02:30] Specifically, ask them to find you a safe swimming black sand beach on Maui, Hawaii. got it. I was given a list of black sand beaches in Maui, Hawaii, a little info about each one, whether it was safe for snorkeling or swimming, and a link back to the website if I wanted to find out. For more information. very helpful. I will appreciate it. A bard summarizes the article and elicits keywords. All you need to do is drop her URL Speaker 2: on the prompt and ask. [00:03:00] that's what it does Here is a CNET article by one of my colleagues, Jesse, on vertical farms that are changing the future of farming. So we drop this URL into Bard and ask Bard to summarize the article and extract some keywords. Bard would like to briefly summarize the contents of this article. As you can see, Bard gave us a bit of a snippet of what the article is about, and even gave us bullet points for some of the main themes. [00:03:30] So this is very useful in my work just to know what the article is about and what keywords I need to remember while optimizing this video on YouTube. Another thing I like to do is find keyword tags on subjects such as Apple's new VR headset. Speaker 2: So I'll show you how to do it quickly with Bard. And I simply ask. Find some YouTube keyword tags about the rumored Apple. [00:04:00] VR headset. So you get a long list of keyword tags that you can easily copy and paste into his CNET videos on YouTube. And it always helps in search engine optimization. This makes it easier for viewers to find these videos when searching within YouTube. Well, that's it. There are three settings you can change on Bard. And three things to try with Bard ai. If you like this video, subscribe to CNET for more how-to videos like this. And check out my related video on Bing vs Bard vs Chat GP T. [00:04:30] And thank you for watching.

