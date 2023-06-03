Are Siri, Google and Alexa spying on us? | Science and Technology





Are Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant really spying on us? Given that it’s already built in, I’m sure you’ve wondered this many times. Also news about the fact that when we comment on something in private, we later see ads related to what I said while surfing the web, or that employees of the companies responsible for these systems have been infected. It doesn’t help that the is posted. Accessed private conversations of thousands of users.

Of course, Amazon, Google, and Apple, despite acknowledging their occasional security flaws, are all about transparency, letting users know what data they collect and letting users know what that data is. It reassures users that they are always in control of what they do with it. To know exactly what each top assistant is actually listening to, how that information is stored and handled, we analyze their terms and conditions and the office I consulted myself.

on the device itself

If there’s one thing Apple is known for, it’s what data you share with which apps and how it’s handled in each case (both your own and a third party’s). Being in control makes it easier to adjust. Also, nothing is shared with advertisers. A priori, Apple is the most restrictive with Siri, and unless the user voluntarily decides to share, the voice of the request will flow out of his iPhone, iPad, or HomePod whenever he asks for something. I guarantee you won’t.

However, there are some minor differences in how the data is handled, depending on which application uses the assistant. For example, queries made to apps like Notes and Messages don’t even send the information to his Apple’s servers. However, this will occur if the request involves searching the Internet or using the dictation feature. However, in this case everything is anonymous and none of the queries are associated with user identities. Instead, random identifiers consisting of long sequences of letters and numbers are used. In Safari and Spotlight, this identifier changes every 15 minutes of him, and in Dictation, the identifier is cleared (along with all transcriptions) when Siri is deactivated and then reactivated. In this regard, Apple does not guarantee that requests older than 6 months or a small sample of requests that may have been analyzed will be removed as they are no longer associated with the random identifier. It’s worth pointing out that

contact with the server

Google Assistant, on the other hand, sends all queries to the server and is otherwise configurable. This is a prerequisite for getting a response. However, by default, none of these requests are saved, so no one can access your recordings or determine who made them. However, Google warns: If you choose to store the audio in your user account, it will improve the behavior of the system (a professional reviewer will analyze the audio to ensure it is understood correctly). check if there are any). The second is to personalize the experience based on the information Google has about each user and the queries the user has made in the past.

If you choose to enable this option, if your Assistant is accidentally activated (a common occurrence with this type of service, as regular users are familiar with), you’ll hear a “Hey Google, are you talking?” It suffices to say that I did not. Request that the conversation be deleted from the activity log. In this sense, you can review all interactions and delete them manually, schedule them to run automatically every 3, 18, or 36 months, or delete all conversations from the last week. You can also make a voice request to do so.

Something similar can be done with data. Google Assistant doesn’t need access to work, but if you’ve given it permission, it can warn you if it detects traffic on your regular commute route (you don’t need to notify anything), You can know the birthday of someone in your contacts. The company emphasizes that it never sells voice recordings or other personal information.

what about alexa?

Amazon uses customer data to personalize purchases, recommend playlists, books, and more. It also personalizes Alexa for whoever uses it. Since launching its services in Spain about five years ago, the multinational company has been loyal to the fact that users can control what information they store and what they do with it, without privacy risks. I wanted to focus on

However, every time Alexa is used, the request is sent to the cloud and stored encrypted. You can always check what you heard (recorded), play back clips and manage all your recordings. You can remove some, sort by date, sort by author or device. You can delete them all at once, schedule when to delete them, or choose not to save them at all. All this can be done with the app or with your voice.

But arguably one of the Amazon Assistant features that raises the most concerns in terms of security is drop-ins. A drop-in is like an intercom that allows family and friends to communicate easily through his smart speaker. Could cybercriminals access this feature for spying purposes? Amazon’s answer is a resounding no. To use this feature, you have to manually activate it, and you have to approve each contact you can call. And, of course, when someone calls you, you have to answer it.

