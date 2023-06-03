EP62: Why does Google use Monorepo?





This week’s system design review:

This technique is called a monorepository.

Guest post by Xiong Wang.

Monorepos and microrepos. which one is the best? Why do different companies choose different options?

Monorepos are nothing new. Both Linux and Windows were built using Monorepo. To improve scalability and build speed, Google has developed an internal, purpose-built toolchain to scale faster and strict coding quality standards to ensure consistency.

Amazon and Netflix are major ambassadors of the microservices philosophy. This approach naturally separates service code into separate repositories. It scales faster, but can lead to governance issues later.

Within Monorepo each service is a folder and every folder has a BUILD configuration and OWNERS permission control. All service her members are responsible for their folders.

In Microrepo, on the other hand, each service is responsible for its own repository, and build configurations and permissions are typically set across repositories.

In Monorepo, dependencies are shared across codebases regardless of business, so every codebase upgrades its version when there is a version upgrade.

In a microrepo, dependencies are controlled within each repository. Companies choose when to upgrade versions based on their own schedule.

Monorepo has a check-in standard. Google’s code review process is notoriously high bar, ensuring Monorepo’s consistent quality standards regardless of your business.

Micro-repositories can set their own standards, or incorporate best practices and adopt shared standards. Scales faster for business, but code quality may vary slightly.

Google engineers built Bazel and Meta built Buck. There are other open source tools available such as Nix and Lerna.

Over the years, Microrepo has expanded its tooling support, including Maven and Gradle for Java, NPM for NodeJS, and CMake for C/C++.

Tell you: Which option do you think is better? Which code repository strategy does your company use?

An HTTP request is like asking the server to do something, and an HTTP response is the server’s response. It’s like sending a message and receiving a reply.

HTTP request headers are additional information you include when making a request, such as the type of data you are sending or the identity of the user. In the response headers, the server provides information about the response it is sending, such as what kind of data it is receiving and whether there are any special instructions.

Headers play an important role in enabling client and server communication when building RESTful applications. We need to understand these headers in order to send the correct information with the request and to interpret the server’s response correctly.

The header referrer is a typo. do you know what the correct name is?

I recently found out about this interesting GitHub repository. It includes roadmaps, guides, and educational content created to help developers find their way in the world of technology.

Check here.

If you’re looking for a new job, join the collective for customized job postings from companies of your choice. Public or anonymous options are available. Leave anytime.

If you’re hiring talent, join the ByteByteGo Talent Collective to find world-class handpicked engineers who are open to new opportunities every other month.

