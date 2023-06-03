Google Brings AI to Gmail to Make Searching Easier and Faster





Tech giant Google has brought artificial intelligence (AI) to Gmail to make searching easier and faster.

In a blog post, Google said the rollout of this feature will allow Gmail users to see a top results section when searching for older messages and attachments in the Gmail app.

The top results section is powered by Google’s machine-learning algorithms, which use search terms, recent emails, and other relevant factors to find what people are searching for, the company says.

Google writes,

As part of our commitment to improving the Gmail search experience on mobile, we’re introducing features to help you find exactly what you’re looking for with less effort. When you search in Gmail, machine learning models use your search terms, most recent emails, and other relevant factors to show you the best matches for your search query.

These results appear at the top of the list in a dedicated section, followed by all results sorted by most recent. This much-requested feature displays the most relevant information first, making it faster and easier to find a specific email or file. Go to Gmail’s search bar on your mobile device and enter relevant keywords to see the results that best match your search query.

This feature is available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google accounts, and will be available to all mobile users in the coming weeks. This is the latest in a series of AI capabilities Google has announced for its products and services. . The tech giant continues to update Gmail to improve user experience.

Google has recently updated its Gmail app, turning it from just an email app into a complete productivity suite. The name of the service has also changed from his Gmail to Google Workspace. With the Gmail update now part of the Google Workspace name, Google is turning it into a complete productivity suite.

According to the report, Gmail holds 34.95% of the email market. As Google lags behind some of its competitors in remote collaboration, such as Zoom and Slack, it has used its significant dominance in the email market to push other services such as Google Meet. I’m here.

By turning Gmail into an all-in-one communication and collaboration tool and integrating other services, Google can encourage people to use Google Workspace and the Google Docs Suite as their primary means of productivity.

Meanwhile, Google plans to use AI to make its products and services even more personalized, relevant, and helpful. The potential benefits of using AI in our products and services are numerous. The company is also working to improve the accuracy of its translation services, improve the usefulness of maps, and enhance the creativity of its photos.

Google’s foray into generative AI comes after OpenAI introduced ChatGPT, Silicon Valley’s beloved chatbot, starting a fierce funding race among competitors.

The November launch of OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT has sparked a wave of development and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into various technology products.

