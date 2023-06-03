Thief breaks through wall to steal Pokemon cards from Hemet store





Thief breaks through Hemet card shop wall

A robber who broke through the wall between the store next door and invaded the store and stole more than $10,000 in Pokemon cards.

Hemett, Calif. – A game store in Hemett is being hunted for a man who allegedly climbed through the store’s walls to steal thousands of dollars in Pokemon cards.

Surveillance footage from Pozjoker Games in Hemett said the robbery occurred on May 25. The store posted on social media last week asking for help in finding the thief.

Around 5:30 a.m. that day, CCTV footage showed a man emerging from behind a wall in the store. The man in the video was wearing a light-colored hoodie and shorts and appeared to have a goatee. The man entered through walls, through cabinets and shelves, and back out through a hole in the wall for about four minutes.

According to the shop’s post, the shop is located in the square and the storefront next door is vacant. The thief apparently broke down the front door of Pozjoker Games before breaking through the walls.

Pickup truck crashes into Tujunga store, steals $1 million worth of collectibles

The store posted that the thief stole over $10,000 worth of rare and high-grade Pokémon cards.

This isn’t the first time Pozjoker Games has addressed an issue like this. The store said someone tried to break into the store from the same spot about five years ago, so a grid was installed around the wall.

The store shared photos of cards stolen by thieves, including cards featuring popular Pokémon such as Charizard, Venusaur and Blastoise. A full list of cards acquired can be found in the post. The store urged nearby stores to report anyone trying to sell similar cards to the store or the police.

