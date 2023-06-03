5 things I wish I knew when I started playing Diablo 4





diablo 4

@shepardzorEl

Diablo 4 is now out in Early Access after a worryingly smooth launch, with no issues on PC and only the first few hours on consoles. This was after a game review period where I won a game with Necromancer, and now I’m level 40 on Barbarian. And based on my longer playing time than anyone ever had, I have some advice.

Here are five things I wish I knew when starting Diablo 4.

1. Early builds need flexibility I’ve seen a lot of people who like ice skills and plan to build an ice mage. That’s great, but if you’re playing from 1 to 50, it’s a good idea to be a little more flexible than that. Once Legendaries start dropping, they can start to dictate the direction of your build, so it’s a good idea to rely on Legendaries even if that wasn’t planned. Do fire skill items drop a lot? I may switch to it temporarily.

At this early stage you are not bound to anything. Technically never, but the skill point respec cost is basically very low for this entire campaign and world tier. I would have had a much tougher time if I hadn’t resorted to the affixes that were dropped for me. However, if your build requires something specific, you can search for dungeons you can view and find unlocks that way. My advice is don’t get hung up on your build vision early on.

diablo 4

Blizzard

2. Wait longer for your horse A new addition to Diablo 4 is the horse. The way the game starts is a bit reminiscent of when Destiny didn’t unlock the sparrow until you entered the campaign. That applies here as well. you didn’t miss anything. The game wants you to spend hours exploring and fighting on foot until you reach the starting point of Act 4. There, a quest will eventually occur to obtain a vehicle, after which you can ride your horse forward. Outdoor spaces thereafter (but not in dungeons).

diablo 4

@Kumakobi

3. Many features are cross-account unlocked In Diablo 4, running multiple characters has become fairly easy thanks to many specific features that are cross-account unlocked. The list includes:

A statue of Lilith that grants permanent stat buffs Unlocks prestige such as skill points and potion capacity Affixes that can be obtained by other classes in the dungeon Will be available for other characters soon after Once a character wins the campaign, all other characters have the option to skip the campaign

diablo 4

Blizzard

4. Best Early Legendary Sources Of course we’re not talking about endgame content or farming here, but if you want to see more Legendaries after level 20-30, the place I’ve found the most is here. Not from the elite. Drop rate is pretty low.

Treasure Goblins They have been buffed since Beta and now claim they have an 80% chance of dropping Legendary. It’s hard to hunt them down and kill them, but it’s always worth it. Mastery Public Events These are the red circle activities that appear on the map. Completing the bonus objectives will give you high-quality chests containing more orbs, but you’ll also get a fair amount of legendary chests from them. Obol Gambling New shard gambling. If you’ve stocked up on Orbols from the aforementioned public events, gambling can often get you at least one Legend in a particular slot for every few hundred Orbols. Legendary upgrades Don’t forget that you can upgrade rare (yellow) items. now a legend. This will require materials from previously scrapped Legends, but it’s a good way to get new gear and discover new Affixes without earning actual drops.

diablo 4

Blizzard

5. Half of the map is barely visible in this campaign I don’t think you really understand how big this map is. Most open-world games allow you to explore most of the entire map by the end, no matter how big the map is. But in Diablo 4, can you do the campaign and most of the side quests and still barely be able to explore half the map? The rest must be explored manually during or after the campaign, such as small outcrops with public event minigames, fortified areas, or vast sections of the map, mainly in the southwestern part. .

You can also wait until you’ve beaten the campaign and fully explored it (at least until you’ve got a horse) to do endgame farming tasks at the same time and get better rewards for playing World Tier 3 and above. increase. But yes, unlike other games in this genre, there are even more zones to explore after you beat the main story.

That’s my advice. Anything else to add?

