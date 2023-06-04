Beginner’s Guide – Tips for Getting Started – Diablo 4 Guides





If you are a new Diablo player or someone returning to the series, this is the right place. This page covers the basic mechanics of Diablo 4, including new and returning features, combat and exploration mechanics, and how to level up.

What to do first

If you’re brand new to Diablo, all the systems and menus you’ll face can be incredibly overwhelming, so we’ve compiled a list of things we think will help you get used to the Diablo experience.

Unlocking and using the portal

Whenever you enter a new city, be sure to unlock the town portal for easy fast travel. Check out our quick guide on how to use the Town Portal here. Basically, to use a town portal, you first need to find a waypoint. These are usually located in the center of all major cities. Once that is done, it should be unlocked as shown in the image below. After unlocking and using the portal to teleport to a new city, you will be warned that the portal will close when you leave town.

If you need to quickly return to town from a dungeon to dispose of excess loot in your inventory and want to return to the dungeon, do not leave town. Finish your errands, go back inside the dungeon and use the teleporter.

how to cure

Learning how to heal yourself is crucial as you navigate through the vast open world. When you begin your journey, you are automatically given four potions that you can use to restore your health. These can be replenished by speaking to healers in towns or by activating blood wells located throughout the map. Enemies will occasionally drop large red orbs, which also replenish your health.

There is also a quick guide on how to get more healing potions.

potion upgrade

Potion capacity may be upgraded over time. To upgrade potions, you need to access the Healing Potion Upgrade quest to upgrade healing potions. This is a quest you get early in the game when you arrive in Kivashad. After getting it, you need to talk to Veroka. Her location can be found in the photo below. You can also upgrade potions by speaking to alchemists in major towns.

Herbs are required for this process, and certain levels are also required to upgrade. After reaching level 10, talk to the alchemist in town and select “I want to increase the potency of the healing potion”. The potency of healing potions can be upgraded with an alchemist. Upgrades require gold and herbs collected from all over the world map.

Healing potion capacity can be increased by gaining fame in each region of Sanctuary. You can check the local reputation on the map.

