Graid Technology Wins Prestigious COMPUTEX 2023 Best Choice Golden Award for SupremeRAID Revolutionary GPU-Based RAID Controller





SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 2, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Graid Technology, Makers of Innovative Next-Generation NVMe RAID Controller SupremeRAID(TM), Honored with Prestigious COMPUTEX 2023 Best Choice by President Tsai Ing-wen Received the Golden Award. Wen.

David Tseng of Graid Technology

COMPUTEX, Asia’s annual B2B technology exhibition, was held for the first time at TaiNEX on May 30, 2023. The event hosts an annual official Best Choice Awards competition that recognizes unique and innovative products judged by a panel of expert judges. This serves as an important reference indicator for overseas buyers.

SupremeRAID is a software-defined solution deployed on GPUs to maximize SSD performance without consuming CPU cycles. Unlike traditional RAID, which becomes a performance bottleneck and reduces the ROI of NVMe SSD spending, SupremeRAID employs a unique off-path RAID technology that moves data directly from the CPU to the storage for maximum SSD performance. , comprehensive data protection, and unmatched flexibility. With this innovative technology, Grail Technology wowed the judges and won the prestigious COMPUTEX 2023 Best Choice Gold Award in Peripherals and Accessories category.

The awards were announced ahead of COMPUTEX 2023, one of the world’s premier computer and technology events, taking place May 30-June 2, 2023. The Best Choice Award is an official COMPUTEX award that provides valuable guidance to procurement professionals. The awards recognize superior products and technologies across a variety of categories, carefully evaluated by a panel of eminent industry experts. Candidates are vetted based on innovation, functionality and market potential, and the Best Choice Award recognizes his excellence in the ICT industry.

According to the COMPUTEX judges, “SupremeRAID demonstrates the benefits of data integrity while maintaining the inherently high performance of 100% NVMe. Its key technology is the efficiency of virtualized memory devices. From a software developer’s perspective, SupremeRAID is compatible with: Enhance SSD interface and improve overall I/O performance. SupremeRAID is available in AI/ML and Data Center. “

“We are very honored to receive the Best Choice Golden Award for Graid Technology. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to technological innovation and aesthetic design,” said Leander Yu, President and CEO of Graid Technology. says. “We will continue to push the boundaries of innovation to deliver the speed, flexibility and unmatched TCO the market demands for tomorrow’s high-performance workloads in modern data centers.”

Graid Technology @ COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2023 Location: Date: Tuesday, May 30th to Friday, June 2nd, 2023 Time: 9:30-17:30- Graid Technology Booth I1131a- Gigabyte Booth K0116- MSI Booth L0818- ASUS Booth M0810 – ASRockRack Booth L0609- Taian Booth M0701a

About Glade Technology

Graid Technology Inc. is redefining the performance standard for high-performance data protection. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA and with an R&D center in Taipei, Taiwan, our leadership consists of a dedicated team of experts with decades of experience in the SDS, ASIC, and storage industries. For more information, visit Graid Technology, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Contact Information: Andrea Eaken Director of Marketing for the Americas and EMEA | Graid [email protected]

