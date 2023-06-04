Pixel 8 series to benefit greatly from upgrade to Google Tensor 3 SoC





The Pixel 8 series, which is due to be announced in October, will be the first device to feature the Google Tensor 3 chipset. Tipster girlfriend Kamila Wojciechowska has revealed all her interesting details about the Tensor 3 SoC to the Android Authority. First, the latter has her codename Zuma and features her 9-core configuration of 1 + 4 + 4. It consists of 1 Cortex-X3 Prime CPU core running at 3.0 GHz, 4 Cortex-A715 Performance CPU cores with a clock speed of 2.45 GHz and 4 Cortex-A510 Efficiency CPU cores running at 2.15 GHz. This configuration uses Tensor 3 to track the performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. These are Arm’s recently announced Cortex-X4 prime CPU cores, his Cortex-A720 performance CPU core and his Cortex-A520 efficiency CPU core. According to Arm, the Cortex-X4 gives him 15% more performance with 40% less power. Tensor 3 will be able to bring Arm’s Memory Tagging Extension (MTE) to his Pixel 8 series to help thwart some memory-based attacks. Also, Tensor 3 will use Arm’s v9 architecture, so Pixel 8 users can enjoy his 64-bit only experience. The Tensor 3 will be powered by Arm’s Mali-G715 GPU and will likely feature 10 cores as opposed to the 7 cores of the Mali-G710 GPU featured on the Tensor 2. As a result, game players may see more realistic lighting, reflections, and shadows thanks to rays. Tracking.

We are now nearing the release of the third Google Tensor chipset.

The Pixel 8 series will upgrade from Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.1 used in the Pixel 7 series to Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 4.0. Already adopted by the Galaxy S23 series, UFS 4.0 delivers sequential read speeds up to 4200MBps and sequential write speeds up to 2800MBps. Compare that to UFS 3.1’s sequential read speeds of up to 2100MBps and sequential write speeds of up to 1200MBps. Data is transferred faster and more power efficiently.

You probably won’t see any changes in the modems used by Tensor 3. The Tensor 2 was upgraded to his Exynos Modem 5300 after experiencing significant connectivity issues with his Exynos Modem 5123, which was used in the first Tensor chipset in the Pixel 6 series. Tensor 3 will use his Exynos Modem 5300, which will be a different version than the one used in last year’s Tensor SoC.

And finally, Tensor 3 will feature a new version of Google’s Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) AI accelerator. The chip, codenamed “Rio,” runs at 1.1GHz, compared to the 1.0GHz clock speed of the previous generation. Google claimed that his TPU in Tensor 2 is 60% faster on camera and voice tasks, so we may see some significant improvements in AI capabilities this year.

