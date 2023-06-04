



It was a rather uninspiring conclusion. When I reviewed the Google Pixel 7 Pro last year, my impression was that while it did a little better in some key ways, it wasn’t quite the super-intelligent, time-saving device Google claimed it was. It was just a better smartphone, not a smarter one.

But that was over six months ago, and one of the selling points of Google’s Pixel series is how the company’s devices continue to gain features and smarts over time. Additionally, there are features like Direct My Call, a feature that transcribes automated phone tree menu options, but this will only get better the more people use it, so it’s always going to have the best potential soon after release. It’s not like you can do it.

For all these reasons, we thought it was worth revisiting the Pixel 7 Pro in between our regular Hot Foldable Summer programs. I’m sorry to hear that you were disappointed with what I discovered and another predictable conclusion, but it’s a bit more of the same. Some things are a little better, but for the most part I still like what I first liked about the Pixel 7 Pro.

It’s not because you lack cleverness. Often the limitations it faces are a result of the stupidity of the world around it and the systems it has to function within. And the world itself has not stood still for more than half a year. As pixels try to block or remove the annoyances of everyday life, the rest of the world also gets smarter and finds new ways to haunt us.

Take Direct My Call for example. It debuted on the Pixel 6 series, but the Pixel 7 Pro introduced a new version of the feature where menu options in the voice tree may appear on-screen before being read aloud. This is a very clever way to save a few seconds of your time and works well with some major toll-free numbers that Google suggested to try. But even now, I still can’t get it to work at places I call regularly, like pharmacies and Petsmart.

When I tried Walgreens, I ran into another problem: robots.

Thinking there might not be enough Pixel owners to call Bartells pharmacy regularly, I tried Walgreens and ran into another problem: robots. Instead of giving you a list of options to choose from, Walgreens does the cute thing by asking, “In a few words, how can I help you, or to that effect?” The Pixel 7 Pro is no help here, at least for now. I am sure that in the future our mobile phones will employ robots to talk to other robots on your behalf. It’s just a dream robot, but at the moment I still have to yell at the pharmacist on the phone. Benefit from special technical features.

Then there’s spam. The Pixel 7 Pro is great at detecting and blocking spam calls, but not so great at texting. While testing the phone again, I was sent several scam texts containing fake Instagram password reset requests, which I got through unscathed. They were compelling enough that I momentarily suspected someone was trying to access my Instagram account, but as far as I could tell, they weren’t. In that case, all I needed was a good old instinct to never trust anyone calling or emailing me from an unfamiliar number, not fancy spam detection.

All I needed was a good old instinct

This wasn’t the only time when using your brain proved smarter than relying on your cell phone to outsmart the world. The Pixel 7 Pro is generally great for travel. Your flight information appears in At a Glance and you can easily add your boarding pass to Google Wallet. I was looking for an option to add to my wallet in the delta app, but in the end all I needed was to take a screenshot. A path is generated that you can add. Smart.

That system collapses when other things change: my gate. As I confidently walked from security to my gate with my digital boarding pass, I glanced at a nearby screen. I thought it odd that he had another Delta flight to JFK that departed at the same time as mine. As it turns out, it wasn’t. The gate had just changed and the boarding pass in my wallet hadn’t been updated. I couldn’t find a way to update the pass itself so I opened the Delta app and refreshed the page and it confirmed the new gate. I would have wasted minutes walking across the concourse. Time I could have ordered a latte if I hadn’t happened to be looking at the board.

The Pixel 7 Pro’s best features are the ones that have been around for a while and quietly get better every year.

To be clear, all complaints I have submitted here are minor nuisances at best. But the Pixel was designed to eliminate these small everyday annoyances, and it falls short. It succeeds in other ways too, so I don’t want to miss them. I also tested his Clear Calling when it released in January, and it worked really well at acting as a sort of noise canceling when talking to someone in a noisy environment.

And I’m basically obsessed with the Recorder app. This app records briefings and phone calls and transcribes them on your device with amazing accuracy. If you want to see a particular quote or number, just search for it and you’ll find the right passage in the recording and listen to it again. This saves a lot of time. I know I’m not alone, because every time Recorder’s name is mentioned in a room full of tech journalists, everyone deliberately nods.

Familiar features like the Magic Eraser didn’t impress me at all at first, but more and more these days it does a very convincing job of removing people from the background of a photo. . Last night in a darkened theater he used a 2x crop zoom and his 5x telephoto camera to get some surprisingly good shots of the performers on stage across the room.

Most of these features aren’t exclusive to the Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 7 series recorders trace their origins back to the Pixel 4, and Magic Eraser isn’t exclusive to Pixel phones either. But even if those aren’t the amazing, fun new tech features Google always promises, what really impresses me is features like Google’s clever pants. The company repeats these things every year, and in the end it got better enough that we found ourselves using it more often. That’s the best thing about the Pixel 7 Pro, and I think that will continue to be the case, even if the next Pixel phone this fall is inevitably bombarded with new AI-powered features. At least I want a robot that can talk to other robots. It should be on the way, right?

Photo: Alison Johnson/The Verge

