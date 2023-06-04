Sportswear companies look to high-performance textile technology





Demand for functional activewear is increasing as consumers seek efficient, fashionable and comfortable clothing. It’s no longer just for working out, it’s a lifestyle choice for health-conscious consumers. Performance textile technology has advanced to the point where it is possible to create unique finishes for performance clothing, including materials that are wicking, breathable and temperature regulating, some of which provide muscle relaxation. It is capable of withstanding strenuous physical activity while maximizing performance. comfortable.

With today’s trend of actively playing sports and living an active lifestyle, performance clothing has become a staple of fitness enthusiasts, athletes and outdoor adventurers who need high performance apparel for their active lifestyles. attracting attention among In light of this trend, brands like ours focus on developing durable, comfortable and high performance products with functionality enhanced by advanced textile technology, says Technosport. Sunil Junjunwala, founder of India, explains.

D2C brands are among the first to tap into the growing performance wear market, with many offering unique product lines incorporating cutting-edge fabric technology. As competition in this market increases, brands are looking for ways to stand out, and one approach is to invest in innovative fabric technologies that offer superior performance characteristics.

For example, Baller Athletik, a Made in India brand, incorporates bioceramic minerals into its fabric that emit Far Infrared (FIR) energy that is scientifically proven to enhance athletic performance and resilience. We research and experiment with new technologies, fibers and fabrics to stay at the forefront of our industry. Another example is Zymrat fabrics with innovative finishes such as SuperSilva™, which uses activated silver ions to reduce perspiration odor, and SuperCotton™, which improves the durability and colorfastness of cotton products. is injected. EvenTemp™ is another of his technologies that uses microcapsules containing phase change materials that are activated by body temperature for temperature regulation.

Additionally, manufacturers such as NG Apparels and Techno Sports are actively working with brands to achieve desired results with fabric technology. These manufacturers are focused on rapid and steady growth, with some targeting 15-20% growth and others looking to double his business in the next three to four years. Innovation, quality and responsiveness are key factors that differentiate us in the market.

“Our finishes include water repellency, stain repellency, antibacterial, flame retardancy, UV protection and wrinkle resistance,” said Arpit Aryan Gupta, partner and head of business development at Ludhiana-based NG Apparels. It includes options, etc.” These finishes provide excellent functionality and durability for a variety of applications. Our research-driven approach keeps us at the forefront of the industry, pushing the boundaries of specialty finishing fabrics. We have partnered with well-known brands such as Evemen, Zero Tolerance, The Aurora Band, Little Zips and Drip Galore to demonstrate our commitment to providing quality products to our valued customers.

Meanwhile, Tirupur-based Techno Sports India, known for its fusion of fashion and technology, aims to grow fivefold from its current revenue of Rs 2 million. 200 million. Sunil Jhunjhunwala will set up a fabric division to further drive fabric innovation based on extensive research and customer needs.

Sunil fans have collected data on fabrics and fibers for over eight years to enhance the development of their garments. Our observations have shown that spandex is not suitable for activewear as it negatively impacts breathability and compressibility. As a result, we switched to polyester material and developed mesh material wear with improved breathability. These examples demonstrate the constant efforts of D+M2C brands and manufacturers to innovate and leverage cutting-edge fabric technology to create performance wear that meets the evolving needs of consumers in this growing market. It highlights that

Continuous research and development (R&D) by brands is essential to developing better products, but technology plays an even bigger role in product development. Zymrat co-founder Ujjawal Asthana said technology is the foundation of everything that happens in product development, enabling brands to work with communities to solve challenges and hurdles.

Ujjawal said the technology will improve the user experience and enable performance potential to be unlocked in various aspects such as fabric construction, mineral infusion and knitting techniques, resulting in true innovation across multiple industries. says.

Although great progress has been made in the use of high-performance textile technology, there is still room for improvement. The brand invests in research and development to further enhance the performance and functionality of its products. This includes exploring new fabric blends, incorporating sustainable materials, and integrating smart technologies such as sensors and wearables to give users real-time feedback. These initiatives are designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers and give them an edge in the highly competitive activewear market.

Brands such as Techno Sports India and Zymrat typically allocate around 2% of their annual turnover to research and development activities. This reflects our focus on innovation to drive growth, develop new products and services, improve operational efficiency and remain competitive in an evolving business. landscape.

Competition is tough, but activewear companies strategize to survive

According to industry estimates, there are over 1,000 activewear brands in India, and the number is steadily increasing, making the market overcrowded. Mojostar, a Mumbai-based company focused on co-creating authentic Indigenous brands in the lifestyle sector, recently introduced the Prowl brand.

According to Mojostar CEO Abhishek Verma, there is a gap in the activewear market in products for hyperactive Indian youth. While traditional activewear brands tend to overspec their products, young consumers want simple, functional products that offer both style and versatility. The market demands products that enhance personal aesthetics, are suitable for multifunctional movements and are easy to maintain.

Today, brands are well aware of the power of community and prefer to use social media and community-focused marketing over traditional methods.

Our marketing approach includes building organic communities on social media channels. We strive to feature people who truly love our products and are an integral part of our community. Additionally, we support community members promoting messages and values ​​on social issues such as fitness, mental health, and bullying. Advertising is part of our approach, but our platform is built on trust and high engagement, so we ensure that it happens in a non-invasive way. We do not force our customers to buy our products, but rather showcase our products and allow community members to decide if they want to purchase our products. Our goal is to maintain a high level of trust within our community and provide a positive experience for all our users, thereby increasing customer retention, said Tanveer, founder of Baller Athletik. said.

Similarly, Zymrats are known for their community building efforts. As a brand, we strongly believe in the power of community. We proudly call ourselves #BuiltByTheCommunity. Almost every strategy we execute is determined not only at the brand level, but also in terms of products. Our continued efforts to work closely with the community have allowed us to record industry-leading retention rates, said Ujjawal.

