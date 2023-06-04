AI Accelerates Innovation in Fast-Growing Dietary Supplement Industry





The process of creating a nutritional supplement label can take three to six months, from data mining to label creation that goes to the lab for prototyping. With so many products in development at the same time, timelines can get even longer, further complicating the challenge of choosing the right ingredients for labeling. Growing libraries of potential ingredients, detailed research papers, and regulatory compliance requirements further complicate the nutritional supplement development process.

Pankaj Bhat, Head of R&D at Piramal Pharma Limited, said that single-use drugs targeting less complex disease areas should be based on comprehensive scientific research, regulatory compliance and thoroughly vetted intellectual property. We believe that a single product formula can ideally be developed in four to six months. data.

According to Shriram Balasubramanian, Director of Zuventus, the company will need a dedicated team to accelerate the development of new nutritional supplements and may launch two to three products per year. However, Arun Misra, Unilever’s global head of regulatory affairs, highlights the challenges of regulatory compliance and ingredient rationalization as new ingredients are introduced on a regular basis.

Given the huge potential of India’s nutraceutical industry reaching $100 billion, companies are faced with the challenge of how to rapidly develop multiple products to meet the growing demand. facing. The answer lies in artificial intelligence (AI) and the NutrifyGenie AI engine. This will transform the global supply chain for nutraceuticals and enable companies to quickly commercialize innovations across key markets.

The NutrifyGenie engine uses advanced algorithms to mimic a company’s new product development process. This helps in commercial decision-making, label validation and real-time regulatory compliance in India and 11 other countries. A highly converged version of NutrifyGenie will be announced at his Nutrify C Suite Summit in June 2023.

Dr. Vishrut Srivastava of AI leader Yodaplus says the complexity of generating differentiated nutritional supplement labels can only be addressed through well-mapped global databases and AI applications. increase. Euroalliance Chairman Rakshit Mehta used NutrifyGenie to create 36 different nutritional supplements in a short period of time, fully embracing the power and capabilities of the platform and his AI engine.

Raktim Chattopadhyay, CEO of Esperer Nutrition, highlights the challenges in creating scientifically advanced products, as documentation and streamlining increase exponentially with product complexity. With his NutrifyGenie, Esperer launched a high-tech nutritional supplement portfolio for oncology.

Arvind Shukla, vice president and business director of nutrition and nutraceuticals at Dr. Reddy’s Labs, said the main reasons for slow product launches in the nutraceutical industry are access to vast amounts of information, validation and supply chain challenges. said to be under scrutiny. Businesses need to ensure that their products are differentiated, safe, effective and sustainable. Arvind believes AI technology can help solve these challenges.

Dawal Katkar. Vice President and Head of Business – Consumer Products. Glenmark believes nutraceuticals are the new OTC for the pharmaceutical industry. Harnessing the power of responsible nutrition and delivering a substantial portfolio that adheres to the principles of responsible nutrition requires select AI (AI and expert intelligence interventions). This combination plays a very important role in controlling and supporting precise raw material and product selection.

NutrifyGenie founder Amit Srivastava collaborates with a team of data scientists, pharmacologists, biochemists and IT experts to create a world-class AI engine for the design, development and commercialization of nutritional supplements. bottom. Over the past 10 months, NutrifyGenie has commercialized dozens of products, and plans to launch hundreds more this year.

NutrifyGenie designs validated and differentiated formulas, mechanism of action diagrams, and showcases intellectual property data to enable companies to consider patent filings for their own formulas. The AI ​​engine also connects his 11-country supply chain and distribution network, with plans to expand to nine more countries in the coming quarters.

AI-driven solutions like NutrifyGenie are revolutionizing the nutritional supplement industry, speeding up the new product development process and enabling companies to bring innovative and differentiated products to market faster than ever before. We support. By leveraging AI technology, companies can navigate the complexities of ingredient selection, research analysis, and regulatory compliance more efficiently, ultimately delivering safe and effective nutritional supplements that We can meet the growing global demand.

In addition, AI engines such as NutrifyGenie are not only speeding time to market for new products, they are also giving companies access to a wider range of ingredients and research data, enabling more innovative and targeted nutritional supplements. Connect to food solutions. This has important implications for the industry as it enables companies to better serve the diverse health needs of consumers around the world.

As the nutritional supplement industry continues to grow, we expect AI to play an increasingly important role in shaping its future. Integrating AI into nutritional supplement development streamlines processes, improves product quality, and enables companies to better respond to market trends and consumer demand.

The emergence of AI in the nutraceutical industry marks an important tipping point for the sector. As more companies adopt AI-driven solutions, we expect a new era of nutritional supplement innovation and growth to help the world’s population become healthier and more vibrant.

